Available as a PlayStation®4 download version on PlayStation®Store

Favorable acclaim for the HD remastered versions of "Grandia" and "Grandia II" for Nintendo Switch™ across various global markets

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravity, a global gaming company, launched the PlayStation®4 download version of the RPG "Grandia HD Collection," which was remastered and ported by GungHo Online Entertainment America, on the PlayStation® Store across Asia on July 18.

Gravity Launches 'Grandia HD Collection' for PlayStation®4 in Asia!

The "Grandia HD Collection" includes high-definition remastered versions of "Grandia," originally released for the Sega Saturn home video console in 1997 and acclaimed with awards such as the GameSpot/IGN Editor's Choice Award and the CESA Grand Prize, as well as "Grandia II," which debuted in 2000 and received accolades including the IGN Editor's Choice Award and the EGM Gold Award.

This collection has garnered positive reviews from RPG enthusiasts worldwide since its release on the Nintendo Switch™ in North America and Europe in August 2019 and in Japan in March 2020. It was subsequently released as both a package and a download version in Asia in 2021. After the launch of both the package and download versions, feedback from fans of the original game includes expressions of enthusiasm, with comments such as, "I am thrilled to see a remaster of the game I enjoyed as a child," "I never imagined I would have the opportunity to relive a classic masterpiece," and "The nostalgia of enjoying games from the past has been rekindled." This positive reception has also generated interest among new players.

The newly released PlayStation®4 download version mirrors the one launched in Japan, North America, and Europe in March of this year and is now available for purchase on PlayStation®Store.

Yoo Joon, Team Leader of Console Business at Gravity, said, "Following the successful release of the Korean version of "Grandia HD Collection" for Nintendo Switch™ in 2021 and the positive user feedback we received, we are pleased to expand the platform and present this beloved RPG to PlayStation®4." He added, "We hope that fans will continue to enjoy the joy and excitement of "Grandia HD Collection" on PlayStation®4."

For more information about the PlayStation®4 download version of "Grandia HD Collection," please visit PlayStation®Store (https://store.playstation.com/ko-kr/product/HP7670-CUSA48265_00-0056985318886756).

[Gravity official website] http://www.gravity.co.kr

[PlayStation®Store 「Grandia HD Collection」] https://store.playstation.com/ko-kr/product/HP7670-CUSA48265_00-0056985318886756

[Copyright]

GRANDIA HD Collection

© 1997,1999 GAME ARTS/ESP

© 2019 GAME ARTS/ESP/GungHo Online Entertainment America

Character design/Takuhito Kusanagi

© 1997,1999, 2000 GAME ARTS

© GAME ARTS/SQUARE ENIX 2002.

© 2015,2019 GAME ARTS/SQUARE ENIX/GungHo Online Entertainment America

Character design/Youshi Kanoe

© 2019 GAME ARTS/SQUARE ENIX/GungHo Online Entertainment America

Published by Gravity Co., Ltd.

GRANDIA HD Collection - GRANDIA

© 1997,1999 GAME ARTS/ESP

© 2019 GAME ARTS/ESP/GungHo Online Entertainment America

Character design/Takuhito Kusanagi

© 2019 GAME ARTS/SQUARE ENIX/GungHo Online Entertainment America

Published by Gravity Co., Ltd.

GRANDIA HD Collection – GRANDIA II

© 1997,1999, 2000 GAME ARTS

© GAME ARTS/SQUARE ENIX 2002.

© 2015,2019 GAME ARTS/SQUARE ENIX/GungHo Online Entertainment America

© 2019 GAME ARTS/SQUARE ENIX/GungHo Online Entertainment America

Character design/Youshi Kanoe

Published by Gravity Co., Ltd.

※ "PlayStation Family Mark," "PlayStation" are registered trademarks or trademarks of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.

※ Microsoft, the Xbox Sphere mark, the Xbox logos are trademark of Microsoft group of companies.

SOURCE Gravity Co., Ltd.