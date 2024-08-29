Great Place To Work Announces the Best Workplaces in Asia™ 2024 Representing 6.9 Million Employee Experiences

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Great Place To Work® announced its Best Workplaces in Asia™ for 2024. The list is based on confidential survey data, with over 2.7 million individual responses representing the experiences of nearly 6.9 million employees from across the region. Employees reported their experiences of trust, innovation, company values, and leadership, and these rankings are based on that feedback.

Companies are also evaluated on how well they are creating a For All™ workplace experience, where all employees feel included no matter who they are or what they do.

Companies on the list in 2024 have higher numbers of employees who report a positive experience at work compared to the typical workplace in Asia. When companies build high levels of trust with employees, they are more likely to be prepared for disruption — including the rise of generative AI.

In a market survey of more than 7,000 employees across Asia and the Middle East, Great Place To Work found that less than half of employees (49%) say their organization is training them on the risks and benefits of using AI tools at work and only 46% said their employer was investing in training them on AI tools.

However, at the Best Workplaces™, 89% of employees report that their company celebrates people who try new ways of doing things — 13 points higher than the 76% of employees who said the same at typical workplaces in Indonesia.

When employees say their company celebrates people who try new things, they are 69% more likely to adapt quickly to change and 18% more likely to give extra effort on the job — both key elements of a culture that can quickly add AI tools.

"Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Asia," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. "These companies prove that investing in people can lead to better outcomes for business and better outcomes for the planet."

"Southeast Asia's diverse market continues to demonstrate remarkable resilience in the face of global pressures. This year, we are proud to have companies on the Best Workplaces in Asia List who have distinguished themselves by demonstrating resilience and a continued growth orientation in building and sustaining strong workplace cultures.

Curated from 870 List winners across 15 countries and based on surveys from 6.9 million employees, these Best Workplaces have consistently created environments where everyone thrives, setting a new benchmark for excellence in the region," says Evelyn Kwek, Managing Director of Great Place To Work® ASEAN & ANZ.

The top 30 in the multinational category:



1. DHL Express

2. Hilton

3. Cisco

4. Hilti

5. Apparel Group

6. IHG

7. Teleperformance

8. AbbVie

9. Al Dabbagh Group

10. Gastronomica ME

11. Agilent Technologies

12. AstraZeneca

13. Stryker

14. Accenture

15. Protiviti

16. Chalhoub Group

17. HP

18. Medtronic

19. Capella

20. Cadence

21. Micron

22. Amgen

23. Syngenta

24. Ericsson

25. Maersk

26. Adobe

27. Mastercard

28. BDP International

29. Takeda

30. Salesforce

The Best Workplaces in Asia List is published here:

Best Workplaces in Asia™ 2024 List

About the Best Workplaces in Asia 2024 List

Great Place To Work selected the Best Workplaces in Asia™ 2024 List by analyzing companies' workplace programs and surveying over 2.7 million employees across multiple countries in Asia and the Middle East. The responses represent the experience of nearly 6.9 million employees across the region.

To be considered, companies must first be identified as outstanding in their local region by appearing on one or more of our Best Workplaces™ Lists in Bahrain, Greater China (including Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan), India, Indonesia, Japan, Kuwait, Oman, Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, UAE, or Vietnam during 2023 or early 2024.

Companies rank in three size categories: small and medium (50–499 employees), large (500+ employees), and multinational. Multinational organizations are also assessed on their efforts to create great workplaces across multiple countries in the region. Multinationals must appear on at least two national lists in Asia and the Middle East and have at least 1,000 employees worldwide with either 40% of its total workforce, or more than 5,000 employees located outside their headquarters country.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every workplace become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces List.

Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram, or visit greatplacetowork.co.id to learn more.

SOURCE Great Place To Work ASEAN & ANZ