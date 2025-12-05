Great Place To Work™ Greater China Celebrates the Best Workplaces™ in Greater China 2025
News provided byGreat Place To Work™
05 Dec, 2025, 08:00 CST
Celebrate! — Recognizing success, empowering employees, and building great workplaces together.
SHANGHAI, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place To Work™ proudly hosted the Best Workplaces™ in Greater China 2025 awards ceremony on December 4 at the Peninsula Hotel, honouring organizations that exemplify excellence in workplace culture.
This year's theme, "Celebrate!" underscores the vital role of recognition, empowerment, and shared success across industries. Celebration is recognized as a high‑trust leadership behavior, enabling leaders to foster connection, highlight achievements, and reinforce camaraderie among employees. Great workplaces strengthen their values and expected behaviors by honoring contributions, and when recognition is celebrated and properly incentivized, organizations transform their cultures. Moreover, employees increasingly seek workplaces that are engaging and enjoyable—an experience proven to be the leading driver of well‑being across generations. By embracing celebration, exceptional workplaces build stronger connections among co‑workers, ensuring that everyone is invested in collective success.
The event at the Peninsula Hotel brought together leaders, employees, and community representatives to celebrate companies that have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to fostering environments where employees feel valued, respected, and empowered. Recognition was given to organizations that not only prioritize workplace culture but also actively invest in growth, collaboration, and long-term success.
Mr. Jose Bezanilla, the CEO of Great Place to WorkTM Greater China emphasized the critical role that celebration plays in driving innovation, employee satisfaction, and sustainable growth. "The Best Workplaces™ in Greater China 2025 is a proud moment for us all. It reflects the commitment to building a culture where every employee feels valued, respected, and empowered to succeed. By celebrating achievements and embracing learnings, we continue to strengthen our workplace and create an environment where growth and success are shared by all", he commented.
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS:
Keynote Speeches by
Ms. Jenny Huang, Head of HR, Align China.
Ms. Li Ling, VP, ANTA Group.
"Best Workplaces™ in Greater China 2025 showcase how exceptional companies create cultures of trust and belonging. This year, we celebrate not only success but also the learnings that drive continuous improvement," said Ms. Li Ling, from ANTA Group.
Award Ceremony:
This year, 87,147 valid responses were collected, and 66 companies made it to the Best Workplaces™ in Greater China 2025 list -which is segmented in Small, Medium, and Large size categories- achieving an impressive average score of 92.9%. Great Place To Work™ conducted the survey across more than 250 companies in Greater China. To be considered for inclusion on the list, organizations must meet the established qualification criteria. Organizations must reach satisfactory requirements in both the Trust Index® Survey and Culture Audit®. The survey assesses employees' perceptions of leadership, organizational culture and trust, and is decisive for being selected for the "Best Workplaces™ in Greater China" and all over the world.
Best Workplaces™ in Greater China 2025
Small size category (20-250 employees):
(The lists are published in alphabetical order)
Adobe
ARC Group
Atomy China
BCD Travel
Citadel | Citadel Securities
Edgewell Personal Care
Experian Greater China
Eyebuydirect (Danyang) Optical Co., Ltd Shanghai Branch
Insight Enterprises (Shanghai) Co Ltd
Kerry China
Kmind Consulting
LivaNova China
Meijer Global Sourcing Hong Kong
Olam Agri
Palo Alto Networks Greater China
Robert Half China
Sutherland (Suzhou) Information Consulting Co. Ltd.
Temenos
Teva Pharmaceutical
Toast
Trek China
Vector Automotive Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.
VFS Global
Westcon Solutions China
World Wide Technology
Best Workplaces™ in Greater China 2025
Medium size category (251-1000 employees):
(The lists are published in alphabetical order)
Al-Dabbagh Group
Calix Network Technology Development (Nanjing) Co., Ltd
Capella Hotels and Resorts
CI&T China, Inc.
CNH China
DISCO
Eaton (China) Investments Co., Ltd.
embecta
EPL China
Fonterra
Hilti
IGT Solutions
Ipsen China
Jumeirah
Mastercard
Mayoly China
Royal FrieslandCampina
Stryker China Commercial / Stryker (Suzhou) Medical Technology Co., Ltd.
W. L. Gore & Associates
Zurich Insurance
Best Workplaces™ in Greater China 2025
Large size category (1001+ employees):
(The lists are published in alphabetical order)
AbbVie China
Accenture
ADATA
AIA Hong Kong and Macau
Align Technology
Allianz China
Amgen China
ANTA Group
Cadence
Cisco
DHL
EPO Fashion Group
EY
Hilton
Infosys Technologies (China) Co., Ltd.
Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group
Marriott International
MetLife
SIEMENS Healthineers
Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.
TP China
Under the new For All™ methodology, companies are evaluated on how well they are creating an inclusive workplace experience for all employees no matter who they are or what they do.
Core Findings:
The 2025 data from the Best Workplaces in Greater China™ 2025 indicated that over 31% more employees shared the following experiences in their workplaces.
- Receiving special and unique benefits and a fair share of the profits made by the organization.
- Feeling that management hires people who fit in the organization.
- Feeling trusted by the management to do a good job without watching over their shoulders.
- Feeling agile to quickly adapt to changes.
We applaud your continuous efforts to build great workplace cultures for your associates.
Hearty congratulations to all of this year's winners!
About Great Place To Work™
Great Place To Work™ is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures that provides executive advisory and culture consulting services to businesses in more than 180 countries and regions, through proprietary assessment tools, benchmarks, and certification programs. In Greater China, we work with different media partners to publish our lists namely, the 'Best Workplaces™ in Greater China' list, a special list of 'Best Workplaces for Women™ in Greater China' list, the 'Best Workplaces™ in Hong Kong list and the Best Workplaces™ in Taiwan list. In the US, we work with Fortune Magazine to publish the 100 Best Companies to Work For® list.
Follow Great Place To Work™ Greater China
www.greatplacetowork.cn
Join the community on LinkedIn and
WeChat ID: greatplacetowork
Rednote ID: Great Place To Work
"The most important things to celebrate are the values of the organization
and how people help the organization achieve its purpose"
Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work.
CONTACT:
Marissa Reyes
[email protected]
SOURCE Great Place To Work™
Share this article