Great Place To Work™ Greater China Celebrates the Best Workplaces™ in Greater China 2025

SHANGHAI, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place To Work™ proudly hosted the Best Workplaces™ in Greater China 2025 awards ceremony on December 4 at the Peninsula Hotel, honouring organizations that exemplify excellence in workplace culture.

This year's theme, "Celebrate!" underscores the vital role of recognition, empowerment, and shared success across industries. Celebration is recognized as a high‑trust leadership behavior, enabling leaders to foster connection, highlight achievements, and reinforce camaraderie among employees. Great workplaces strengthen their values and expected behaviors by honoring contributions, and when recognition is celebrated and properly incentivized, organizations transform their cultures. Moreover, employees increasingly seek workplaces that are engaging and enjoyable—an experience proven to be the leading driver of well‑being across generations. By embracing celebration, exceptional workplaces build stronger connections among co‑workers, ensuring that everyone is invested in collective success.

The event at the Peninsula Hotel brought together leaders, employees, and community representatives to celebrate companies that have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to fostering environments where employees feel valued, respected, and empowered. Recognition was given to organizations that not only prioritize workplace culture but also actively invest in growth, collaboration, and long-term success.

Mr. Jose Bezanilla, the CEO of Great Place to WorkTM Greater China emphasized the critical role that celebration plays in driving innovation, employee satisfaction, and sustainable growth. "The Best Workplaces™ in Greater China 2025 is a proud moment for us all. It reflects the commitment to building a culture where every employee feels valued, respected, and empowered to succeed. By celebrating achievements and embracing learnings, we continue to strengthen our workplace and create an environment where growth and success are shared by all", he commented.

Keynote Speeches by

Ms. Jenny Huang, Head of HR, Align China.

Ms. Li Ling, VP, ANTA Group.

"Best Workplaces™ in Greater China 2025 showcase how exceptional companies create cultures of trust and belonging. This year, we celebrate not only success but also the learnings that drive continuous improvement," said Ms. Li Ling, from ANTA Group.

This year, 87,147 valid responses were collected, and 66 companies made it to the Best Workplaces™ in Greater China 2025 list -which is segmented in Small, Medium, and Large size categories- achieving an impressive average score of 92.9%. Great Place To Work™ conducted the survey across more than 250 companies in Greater China. To be considered for inclusion on the list, organizations must meet the established qualification criteria. Organizations must reach satisfactory requirements in both the Trust Index® Survey and Culture Audit®. The survey assesses employees' perceptions of leadership, organizational culture and trust, and is decisive for being selected for the "Best Workplaces™ in Greater China" and all over the world.

Small size category (20-250 employees):

(The lists are published in alphabetical order)

Adobe

ARC Group

Atomy China

BCD Travel

Citadel | Citadel Securities

Edgewell Personal Care

Experian Greater China

Eyebuydirect (Danyang) Optical Co., Ltd Shanghai Branch

Insight Enterprises (Shanghai) Co Ltd

Kerry China

Kmind Consulting

LivaNova China

Meijer Global Sourcing Hong Kong

Olam Agri

Palo Alto Networks Greater China

Robert Half China

Sutherland (Suzhou) Information Consulting Co. Ltd.

Temenos

Teva Pharmaceutical

Toast

Trek China

Vector Automotive Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

VFS Global

Westcon Solutions China

World Wide Technology

Medium size category (251-1000 employees):

(The lists are published in alphabetical order)

Al-Dabbagh Group

Calix Network Technology Development (Nanjing) Co., Ltd

Capella Hotels and Resorts

CI&T China, Inc.

CNH China

DISCO

Eaton (China) Investments Co., Ltd.

embecta

EPL China

Fonterra

Hilti

IGT Solutions

Ipsen China

Jumeirah

Mastercard

Mayoly China

Royal FrieslandCampina

Stryker China Commercial / Stryker (Suzhou) Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

W. L. Gore & Associates

Zurich Insurance

Large size category (1001+ employees):

(The lists are published in alphabetical order)

AbbVie China

Accenture

ADATA

AIA Hong Kong and Macau

Align Technology

Allianz China

Amgen China

ANTA Group

Cadence

Cisco

DHL

EPO Fashion Group

EY

Hilton

Infosys Technologies (China) Co., Ltd.

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group

Marriott International

MetLife

SIEMENS Healthineers

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.

TP China

Under the new For All™ methodology, companies are evaluated on how well they are creating an inclusive workplace experience for all employees no matter who they are or what they do.

Core Findings:

The 2025 data from the Best Workplaces in Greater China™ 2025 indicated that over 31% more employees shared the following experiences in their workplaces.

Receiving special and unique benefits and a fair share of the profits made by the organization.

Feeling that management hires people who fit in the organization.

Feeling trusted by the management to do a good job without watching over their shoulders.

Feeling agile to quickly adapt to changes.

About Great Place To Work™

Great Place To Work™ is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures that provides executive advisory and culture consulting services to businesses in more than 180 countries and regions, through proprietary assessment tools, benchmarks, and certification programs. In Greater China, we work with different media partners to publish our lists namely, the 'Best Workplaces™ in Greater China' list, a special list of 'Best Workplaces for Women™ in Greater China' list, the 'Best Workplaces™ in Hong Kong list and the Best Workplaces™ in Taiwan list. In the US, we work with Fortune Magazine to publish the 100 Best Companies to Work For® list.

