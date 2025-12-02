Great Place To Work® unveils the first Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For™ Southeast Asia list, with Singapore's Capella Hotels earning a place in the top three

Three Singapore-headquartered companies were recognized for workplace culture in the inaugural 2025 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For™ Southeast Asia list.

Over 1.3 million employees from ten countries were invited to share their views.

Placing third overall, Capella Hotels & Resorts are helping grow Singapore's reputation for excellence in both hospitality and employee wellbeing.

SINGAPORE, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Singaporean employers have featured prominently on the prestigious, inaugural Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For™ Southeast Asia list, published today Fortune in collaboration with Great Place To Work® ASEAN & ANZ.

The Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list – first published in the US in 1998 – has long been one of the most recognised workplace benchmarks in North America. This year marks a major expansion of that legacy into Southeast Asia. More than 1.3 million employees across ten markets were invited to assess trust, fairness and support at work, with over 550,000 verified survey responses shaping the inaugural regional rankings.

Evelyn Kwek, Managing Director of Great Place To Work ASEAN & ANZ, said the list reflects a region-wide commitment to strengthening workplace culture.

"For decades, the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For List defined the gold standard for great workplaces in the US. Following the list's global expansion – with the launch of the inaugural Europe list in 2024 – Southeast Asia now joins this international standard of excellence. This first-ever list reflects a diverse and dynamic region that is coming into its own by recognizing organizations that have intentionally built environments where people feel trusted and supported to do their best work. The decades of research and millions of employee voices collected in our data has shown that when that trust is strong, businesses grow in ways that lift up people, communities, and entire economies."

The Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For Southeast Asia list is the region's most comprehensive measure of the employee experience, based on Great Place To Work's proprietary Trust Index™ Survey. Rankings are driven primarily by confidential employee feedback, with company-provided information used to confirm basic eligibility and context. Only companies with consistently high survey responses from employees, regardless of their role, department, or status in the company, can secure a placement on the list.

Singapore's Leading Workplaces Recognized

The Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® Southeast Asia list is compiled using rigorous benchmarks that assess employee trust and workplace culture. Companies headquartered in Singapore, or with a significant local footprint, that ranked within the 100 include:

#3 Capella Hotels & Resorts (Singapore headquarters)

"Being recognised in the inaugural Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For in Southeast Asia is a meaningful recognition for all of us at Capella Hotels and Resorts. It amplifies our belief that exceptional hospitality begins with a workplace where our colleagues feel valued, supported, and inspired," said Richmond Kok, Senior Director, Human Resources (Learning & Talent Development)

#18 Micron Technology

#21 Visa

#33 HP

#31 SC Johnson

#39 Jebsen & Jessen Group (Singapore headquarters)

#86 ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (Singapore headquarters)

The full Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For™ Southeast Asia list is available here: https://greatplacetowork.com.sg/best-companies-to-work-for-southeast-asia-2025/

SOURCE Great Place to Work®