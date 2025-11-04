Great Place To Work® Urges Singapore Companies to Bridge the Confidence Gap in Leadership and Build Psychologically Safe Workplaces

Record of 55 companies honoured as Best Workplaces in Singapore 2025

SINGAPORE, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place To Work® Singapore held its annual awards gala on 30 October 2025, recognising 55 organisations across Micro, Small, Medium and Large categories, marking a record number of awardees to date for Best Workplaces in Singapore. The awards ceremony, held at JW Marriott Singapore South Beach, was attended by about 330 leaders, executives, and employees from Great Place To Work Certified™ companies.

The Best Workplaces in Singapore™ 2025, themed "Change Happens Here", celebrated high-trust organisations built on transparency and integrity in leadership. For the second year, Great Place To Work also honoured its Legends, organisations that have consistently made the Best Workplaces™ list for five or more consecutive years.

Bridging the Trust Divide in Singapore Workplaces

The data from the Great Place To Work's Insights Report also shows that Singapore workplaces have a confidence gap, with only one in five employees in typical workplaces saying they trust their leaders. A confidence gap refers to the difference in the level of trust employees have in their management. In contrast, employees in Singapore's Best Workplaces report consistently high levels of trust in their leadership.

In turn this trust dividend helps with business outcomes.

Best Workplaces outperform by more than 30% across key business outcomes: productivity recruitment, retention, customer service and agility.

The report reflects the voices of about 120, 000 employees across Singapore, assessed using the Trust Index™, which measures five key dimensions: respect, credibility, fairness, pride, and camaraderie.

Psychological Safety a Cornerstone of Great Workplaces

A joint survey by mental health organisation Calm Collective Asia and Southeast Asia consumer research firm Milieu Insight found that Singapore workers feel the least psychologically safe in Southeast Asia. Six in 10 employees reported they do not feel psychologically safe.

However, Best Workplaces and Certified Companies continue to outperform in this area, scoring 88% and 78% respectively.

The strongest drivers of psychological safety are leadership behaviours that acknowledge mistakes, communicate transparently, and create space for questions.

Emphasising the importance of psychological safety in shaping great workplaces, the gala dinner featured a panel discussion with Ms Low Peck Kem, President, SHRI; Mr Kevyn Yong, CEO, HCLI; and Aslam Sardar, CEO, IHRP. The session was moderated by Ms Evelyn Kwek, Managing Director of Great Place To Work ASEAN & ANZ. The panel explored how psychological safety empowers innovation, resilience, and accountability at all levels.

The Insights Report also revealed a strong connection between opportunity for innovation and employee engagement. Employees who feel they have opportunities to innovate are four times more likely to find their work meaningful and 3.5 times more likely to remain with their organisation.

Ms Kwek said, "Psychological safety is essential for trust, growth, and performance. Our Best Workplaces show that when leaders prioritise people, employees feel safe to speak, contribute, and innovate. Building such workplaces isn't optional, it is a non-negotiable. Innovation also drives engagement and retention. The data shows that employees empowered to explore ideas are more likely to find their work meaningful and stay. As Singapore continues to navigate a rapidly evolving work landscape, fostering environments where people feel safe and valued isn't just good for employees. It is crucial for companies to stay competitive and future-ready."

Micron Technology was awarded #1 Best Workplace for the first time after placing top three since 2022. "Being named one of the Best Workplaces is a powerful affirmation of Micron's people-first culture. It reflects our unwavering commitment to creating an environment where every team member feels supported, empowered, and inspired to thrive. This recognition is not just a badge of honour, it's a celebration of the values we live every day, from inclusion and innovation to wellbeing and community impact," said Mr Joshua Lee, Corporate Vice President and Singapore Country Manager, Micron Technology.

DHL has been on the Best Workplaces list for nine years consecutively. Ms Eunis Hew, Managing Director of DHL Supply Chain Singapore said: "Being recognised as one of the Best Workplaces is a proud moment for all of us at DHL. It reflects the passion and commitment of our people who bring our culture to life every day. This recognition affirms our belief that when we put people first, we build not just a stronger workplace, but also a stronger business for the future."

