Green Power as a Medium to Create a Zero-Carbon Tourism Model

BOLE, China, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 17, the temperature at Sayram Lake dropped sharply, causing ice waves to form along the edge of the water. Irregularly sized and shaped floating ice blocks collided with each other, their edges becoming smooth, resembling hand-made naan bread. This unique landscape attracted numerous tourists to enjoy the beauty of Sayram Lake.

As the number of visitors to the Sayram Lake Scenic Area continues to rise, the related tourism industry is developing rapidly. The existing 35 kV power line was insufficient to support the growing electricity demands of the area. In response, the State Grid Bortala Power Supply Company has constructed a new 110 kV substation at Sayram Lake, optimizing the electrical grid structure in the region. This ensures power supply to diversified facilities such as hotels, visitor service centers, and transportation infrastructure, effectively reducing carbon dioxide emissions and helping to protect the original ecosystem of Sayram Lake, while collectively safeguarding the green mountains and clear waters.

Focusing on the Sayram Lake 110 kV substation, the company prioritizes the integration of wind power and distributed renewable energy nearby. By considering the four elements of source, grid, load, and storage, they enhance the "green content" of the Sayram Lake Scenic Area from all angles. The Sayram Lake Town Power Supply Office is piloting new pathways for clean energy consumption, utilizing V2G technology and an integrated charging station with solar, storage, and charging capabilities to peak-shave and fill-valley, increasing energy conversion efficiency.

Zhao Chaoshen, director of the Sayram Lake Town Power Supply Office, stated, "We will continue to develop Sayram Lake Scenic Area into a zero-carbon tourism demonstration model, leveraging smart operation and maintenance technology to monitor the electrical grid's operation status in real-time, optimize energy allocation, and ensure the reliability of electricity supply for the scenic area."

SOURCE State Grid Bortala Power Supply Company