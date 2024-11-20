GreenCo Captures over 1% Market Share in SGX Sustainability Reporting with Comprehensive ESG Solutions

SINGAPORE, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenCo, a leading ESG advisory firm with ISO 9001 accreditation in ESG Reporting and Climate Policy Advisory Services, has achieved a key milestone by securing over 1% of the market share in Sustainability Reporting for SGX-listed companies. With an established presence in Singapore, GreenCo plays a vital role in helping companies navigate Singapore's evolving ESG regulatory landscape.

This achievement underscores GreenCo's pivotal role in guiding SGX-listed companies through Singapore's stringent regulatory landscape for ESG disclosures, offering tailored solutions that go beyond mere compliance to drive sustainable performance.

With rising global and local demand for transparency, GreenCo has responded by providing SGX-listed companies with a suite of tailored services designed to elevate their Sustainability reporting and compliance capabilities. GreenCo's Director, Max Tsang, expressed "We specialize in planning from the ground up and have helped dozens of companies prepare their first sustainability reports in the past. Our ambition is not only to meet regulatory requirements but also drive meaningful improvement in our clients' ESG standings."

Encouraging Quick Action to Leverage Government Support

GreenCo urges companies to act quickly to secure the Sustainability Reporting Grant (SRG), which supports Singapore-incorporated businesses in developing their first ISSB-aligned sustainability reports in compliance with IFRS S1 and S2 Disclosures.

"We will provide support to our clients throughout the grant application process by providing necessary certifications, qualifications and profiles of ours to them. We encourage companies to utilise the grant and prepare effectively for upcoming disclosure requirements professionally", said Dr. Charlie Yang, the Director and Head of GreenCo Singapore. "By levering on these resources, SGX-listed companies can accelerate their sustainability efforts with less financial burden."

With its solutions of sustainability reporting, tailored training, comprehensive climate disclosures, and IFRS compliance support, GreenCo is positioned as the go-to partner for SGX-listed companies seeking for ongoing compliance and continuous improvement.

Core Services Driving GreenCo's Market Share Growth

1. Sustainability Reporting

"Today, sustainability is not just a buzzword; it's a cornerstone of long-term business success. Companies that prioritize sustainability and transparently report their ESG efforts are better positioned to attract investors, enhance their reputation and strengthen relationships with key stakeholders."

GreenCo has a proven track record of assisting clients with producing impactful Sustainability Reports in turn helping clients to improve their sustainability ratings. "We have helped clients achieve annual ESG Awards by preparing excellent ESG reports", mentioned Max.

2. Training Programs for ESG and Sustainability Standards

GreenCo's tailored training programs offer guidance in core areas of ESG, preparing corporate teams to handle compliance, data management and reporting in line with applicable standards. "We can offer online or offline trainings, covering essential sustainability including climate related trainings, empowering organizations to streamline and strengthen their internal ESG processes, business strategy and risk management framework", added Max.

3. Climate Disclosures for Transparent Reporting

GreenCo helps companies navigate the complexities of climate-related disclosures, a critical component of SGX's evolving regulations. With the adoption of ISSB IFRS Standards in September 2024, GreenCo ensures clients are fully compliant with the latest SGX requirements, including Scope 1, Scope 2 and Scope 3 emissions calculations.

"We can help companies navigate through these complex climate disclosures effectively", said Dr. Yang. "Our expert team stays fully updated on the evolving regulatory requirements, ensuring we can provide our clients with the most accurate and effective guidance, added Dr. Yang."

Our focus remains on key items including climate related risks and opportunities analysis, climate scenario analysis and its implication on financial position, financial performance and cash flows.

Additionally, GreenCo's experienced assurance team delivers credible and reliable external assurance services, providing companies with the confidence to effectively meet regulatory requirements and stakeholder expectations.

To learn more about GreenCo Singapore, visit https://greenco-esg.sg/.

