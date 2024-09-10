GreenCo's Multidisciplinary Approach Drives Measurable ESG Performance for Clients

HONG KONG, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenCo, a boutique ESG consulting firm based in Hong Kong (China) and Singapore, has recently contributed to the success in one of its clients with large market capitalisation for enhanced sustainability ratings. Over the past three years, through a multidisciplinary approach and a persistent commitment, GreenCo has enhanced the client's ESG Reporting disclosure, while providing them with informative market updates and effective recommendations, thereby assisting them in achieving rating boost. Max Tsang, the Director of GreenCo, expresses his delight at witnessing the improvements in client's sustainability ratings. "This success stems from three key elements: our dedicated multidisciplinary team, our commitment to continuous enhancement, together with our proven track record, which showcases the impactful stories of our clients. We look forward to achieving even greater results together."

Key 1: A Collaborative, Multidisciplinary Approach

GreenCo acknowledges that producing a score-boosting high-quality sustainability report encompasses many different expert areas, especially as the world and reporting standards are continuously enhancing their requirements and expectations. Linking sustainability and climate-related issues to a company's financial performance and future prospects requires a multidisciplinary perspective.

GreenCo's team of experts includes not only sustainability specialists, but also finance professionals, business analysts, and environmental consultants. This collaborative approach ensures clients receive comprehensive support throughout the ESG reporting and performance improvement process.

"Gone are the days when ESG was seen as a siloed, tick-box exercise," explained Max. "Financial reporting and sustainability are now inextricably linked, so having a team of multidisciplinary experts is critical for driving measurable results."

While GreenCo's expertise and multidisciplinary approach are key to helping clients enhance their ESG ratings and sustainability reporting, GreenCo believes that this is a collaborative effort between the consultant and the client. "Improving ESG performance is not solely our job as the consultant - it requires a genuine commitment and dedication from the client as well. We provide the strategic guidance and support, but the hard work of embedding sustainability into the core of the business must come from the client," added Max.

To enhance their ESG ratings and sustainability outcomes, companies must allocate sufficient resources—both time and budget—to collaborate effectively with the consultancy team. "It is a two-way street," noted Max, "We can provide the expertise and roadmap, but clients must also commit to driving real change within their organisation. This collaborative approach yields the most impactful and lasting results."

GreenCo has observed that clients who invest the necessary resources and work closely with the consultancy team achieve significant improvements in their ESG ratings and sustainability performance. When both parties are fully engaged, that's when the true transformative power of sustainability consulting is unlocked - a double-win scenario where clients enhance their ESG standing, and GreenCo fulfils its mission of driving meaningful change.

Key 2: Proven Track Record of Success

Over the past few years, GreenCo has helped number of clients achieve significant improvements in their international ESG ratings after being engaged to produce their sustainability reports. This track record of success is a testament to GreenCo's expertise and professional approach.

"We understand that each client has unique ESG challenges and opportunities," said Dr. Charlie Yang, the Director and Head of GreenCo Singapore. "That's why we take the time to deeply understand their business, industry, and stakeholder expectations before developing a tailored strategy and implementation plan."

"The world is seeing sustainability and ESG performance as increasingly important for financial reporting and future prospects," added Dr. Yang. "By partnering with GreenCo, companies can be better equipped to navigate this evolving landscape and stay ahead of the curve."

Key 3: Commitment to Enhancement and Collaboration

Looking ahead, GreenCo remains committed to staying at the forefront of ESG enhancement and best practices. GreenCo continues to invest in its multidisciplinary team, research and strategic industry partnerships to ensure its clients receive tailored, comprehensive and impactful support.

"As the ESG landscape becomes more complex, companies need a trusted advisor that can provide end-to-end guidance and support," concluded Max. "GreenCo is that partner helping you achieve measurable progress and unlock the full value of your sustainability efforts."

In the era of heightened global demand for transparency and accountability around environmental and social impacts, GreenCo's holistic, team-based approach is vital for navigating the evolving ESG landscape.

About GreenCo

GreenCo ESG Advisory Limited has been focusing on ESG reporting and sustainability advisory since 2016. Having been a member of sustainability associations such as GRI Community and Business Environment Council for years, GreenCo's professional consulting group is committed to designing and providing tailored ESG advisory services. GreenCo has collaborated with over 60 listed companies and fund managers in Hong Kong (China) and Singapore, as well as businesses worldwide, representing diverse industries in the Hang Seng Industry Classification System.

GreenCo follows international and local frameworks, including Appendix C2 (previously known as Appendix 27 / 20) – ESG Reporting Guide published by the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs), United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (UN PRI), Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), IFRS S2 Climate-related Disclosures, CDP Guidance Documentation and Questionnaires and S&P Corporate Sustainability Assessment. By utilising these frameworks, GreenCo offers comprehensive advisory support, delivering cutting-edge, insightful and practical solutions to our clients and various industry sectors on their journey towards transparency, sustainability, and resilience.

