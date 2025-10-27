Greenhouse Reinforces Commitment to Australian Customers with Real Talent Launch and New SEEK Integrations

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, leading hiring platform Greenhouse shares additional business momentum in the Australian market to help customers gain more confidence in their hiring processes, from sourcing to offer to onboarding. The company recently surpassed 9M job applications across its customers in the Asia Pacific region, and will continue to deepen its product innovation to offer candidates and hiring managers in Australia a more human way of hiring, including advanced SEEK integrations and the launch of Greenhouse Real Talent.

Greenhouse's new SEEK integrations include "Apply with SEEK," which improves the candidate experience by allowing job seekers to easily apply to roles using their SEEK profile and "Ad Sync," which enables employers to advertise on a leading Asia Pacific job board without any ongoing effort from their hiring team. Each new integration is slated to release by the end of Q4 2025. Greenhouse Real Talent, which helps businesses identify the most relevant applicants, and fight spam and fraud during the talent acquisition process, will become available in early 2026. Together, these solutions make the hiring process more than a numbers game for employers and job seekers in Australia.

"We now proudly partner with more than 200 customers in the Asia-Pacific region – high-growth Australian brands and local businesses alike – to help them become better at hiring. Our presence in Australia showcases our commitment and the value we bring to hiring, one of the most strategic function areas of any business. Any business absolutely must have the right talent to achieve its goals and remain competitive in the Australian market right now," said Daniel Chait, CEO and co-founder of Greenhouse.

Greenhouse is a proud sponsor of this year's ATC conference in Melbourne, Australia. Join Daniel Chait, along with Jodette Cleary, Chief People and Culture Officer at Hipages, as they discuss "Future-forward hiring and the impact of AI" on the main stage at 12:10pm AEDT. Daniel and Jodette will cover topics about how to navigate and overcome the AI "doom loop," practical ways to make hiring easier and more efficient, and how to embrace the benefits AI will bring to both hiring managers and candidates alike.

