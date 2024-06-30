Groundbreaking Early Childhood Education in Hong Kong: TuniTuni's Storytelling Play Gym

HONG KONG, June 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A novel addition to Hong Kong's educational landscape, TuniTuni, a renowned storytelling play gym from Korea, officially launched its doors in Lohas Park on June 30th. Targeting children between 1 and 7 years old, this innovative play program is designed to foster physical development, emotional bonding, and a love for movement through the use of storytelling and play.

TuniTuni center

With a history dating back to 2003, TuniTuni has been integrated deeply into early childhood education in Korea, with one in every 6 Korean children having experienced its unique learning and play approach. Setting itself apart from others, this play gym offers a fresh program every week to ensure children are consistently engaged and stimulated by new and captivating activities.

TuniTuni's primary focus is on nurturing both gross and fine motor skills in young children. By incorporating exclusive, high-quality play materials, kids are guided through essential movements while exploring new themes each week. For example, activities such as teaching children about effective hygiene practices for their hands, feet, and body are seamlessly interwoven into the program to impart important skills in an enjoyable and interactive manner.

The widely recognized belief that toddlers learn best through play is fully embraced by TuniTuni, emphasizing the importance of providing an enriching environment for young children. Due to its unique weekly program, children are exposed to storytelling play firsthand, allowing them to retain knowledge without losing interest.

According to a TuniTuni representative, the ideal time to enroll in the program is when children start walking, typically around 12 months of age. This period of up to 36 months is crucial for rapid growth and development, highlighting the need for educational activities that promote physical development during this critical stage.

Just as a child who lacks exposure to books in early years may struggle to develop a reading habit, children with limited exposure to physical activity may lose interest in movement as they grow. TuniTuni's goal is to instill confidence in physical activity by offering step-by-step movements, allowing children to experience success and therefore cultivate a positive attitude towards physical activity from an early age.

Individuals looking to discover more about TuniTuni and its programs are encouraged to visit the TuniTuni global website at tunituniglobal.com or contact the center 852-60600857 directly. The inaugural TuniTuni center in Hong Kong is located at Shop 426A, 4/F., The LOHAS, 1 Lohas Park Road, Tseung Kwan O.

The introduction of TuniTuni in Hong Kong offers a fresh and promising opportunity for children to participate in innovative and successful early childhood education methods. With its expansion planned for other countries including the U.S.A. and Malaysia, TuniTuni's combination of storytelling and play gym is designed to foster physical development, emotional connection, and a lifelong appreciation for physical activity in young children.

