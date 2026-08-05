/C O R R E C T I O N -- Growatt New Energy/

In the news release, Growatt Launches MINA: A Smart All-in-One Home Energy Storage System for Residential Solar Markets, issued 05-Aug-2026 by Growatt New Energy over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the 12th paragraph, first sentence, should read "For more information about Growatt MINA, please visit https://au.growatt.com/products/mina-all-in-one-ess or contact an authorised Growatt representative." rather than "For more information about Growatt MINA, please visit https://en.growatt.com/products/mina-all-in-one-ess or contact an authorised Growatt representative." as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

Growatt Launches MINA: A Smart All-in-One Home Energy Storage System for Residential Solar Markets

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Growatt, a global leading provider of distributed energy solutions, has announced the launch of MINA, a new single-phase all-in-one home energy storage system designed to help homeowners store, manage and use solar energy more intelligently. Built for modern residential solar applications, MINA combines battery storage, backup power, smart energy management and flexible expansion in one compact solution.

Growatt Launches MINA: A Smart All-in-One Home Energy

As residential solar adoption continues to grow globally, homeowners are looking for more practical ways to increase solar self-consumption, reduce reliance on the grid and manage changing electricity costs. In many regions, evolving feed-in tariffs, time-of-use electricity pricing and rising demand for energy independence are making home battery storage an increasingly important part of rooftop solar systems.

MINA is designed to address these needs by storing excess solar energy generated during the day and making it available for use in the evening, at night or during peak electricity price periods. This helps homeowners maximise the value of their rooftop solar power while improving control over household energy use.

The system integrates hybrid inverter technology, modular battery storage, backup power support and intelligent monitoring into a streamlined all-in-one design. By combining key residential energy storage functions into one system, MINA helps reduce installation complexity, improve system appearance and provide a simpler experience for both installers and homeowners.

One of MINA's key advantages is its battery optimiser technology, which enables smarter battery module management. In conventional battery systems, overall performance can be affected by differences between battery modules, such as different charge levels, usage histories or ageing conditions. MINA's battery optimiser helps each module operate more efficiently, reducing the impact of module mismatch and supporting more flexible battery expansion over time.

This makes MINA especially suitable for households whose energy needs may change in the future. Homeowners can start with a battery configuration that fits their current electricity consumption and expand later as demand grows due to additional appliances, electric vehicles, home offices or stronger backup power requirements.

MINA also supports backup power for essential household loads during grid outages. With fast switching capability, the system can help maintain power for selected appliances such as lighting, refrigeration, Wi-Fi, home office equipment and other important household devices. For homeowners seeking greater energy resilience, MINA provides additional peace of mind.

For markets such as Australia, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom and other European countries, MINA offers a future-ready solution for changing residential energy needs. Its smart energy management and time-of-use control help households adapt to variable electricity prices and changing solar export policies by using stored solar energy when it is needed most.

The system is also designed with installer efficiency in mind. Its all-in-one architecture helps reduce wiring complexity, while smart monitoring and diagnostic capabilities support easier commissioning, system management and maintenance. Through Growatt's intelligent monitoring platform, homeowners and installers can view solar generation, battery status, energy consumption and system performance in real time.

"MINA reflects Growatt's commitment to making clean energy smarter, simpler and more accessible for homes around the world," said Lisa Zhang, VP at Growatt. "With its all-in-one design, battery optimiser technology and flexible expansion capability, MINA gives homeowners greater control over their energy use while helping installers deliver a more efficient and future-ready storage solution."

With the launch of MINA, Growatt continues to strengthen its residential energy storage portfolio and support the global transition toward smarter, more sustainable home energy systems. Combining intelligent design, flexible battery management and practical backup capability, MINA offers a scalable solution for homeowners seeking energy independence in a changing electricity landscape.

For more information about Growatt MINA, please visit https://au.growatt.com/products/mina-all-in-one-ess or contact an authorised Growatt representative.

For more information, contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Growatt New Energy