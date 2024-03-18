GS1 HK's 35th Anniversary Dinner Ended on a High Note - Financial Secretary, Secretary for Transport & Logistics and Close to 600 Distinguished Guests Attended

85 Local Companies Recognised as "Consumer Caring Companies 2023"

HONG KONG, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GS1 Hong Kong's 35th Anniversary Gala Dinner concluded successfully on 15 March, where Mr. Paul Chan, Financial Secretary of the HKSAR Government was the Guest of Honour. Mr. Lam Sai Hung, Secretary for Transport & Logistics, Mr. Cui Feng, Second-level inspector of the Department of Youth Affairs of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government (LOCPG) in the HKSAR, Members of the Executive Council and Legislative Council, along with senior government officials and LOCPG officials were also present to celebrate the occasion. The 13th edition of GS1 HK's Consumer Caring Scheme (the Scheme) Award Presentation Ceremony was held on the same night, honouring 85 consumer-centric local enterprises.

(From left to right) Ms. Anna Lin, GS1 HK’s Chief Executive Ms. Anna Lin (lady in purple dress), Ms. May Chung, Chairman of GS1 HK’s Board, Mr. Paul Chan, Financial Secretary of the HKSAR Government, Mr. Lam Sai-hung, Secretary for Transport & Logistics of the HKSAR Government, Mr. Roy Ng, Vice-Chairman of GS1 HK Board, were joined by other distinguished guests for the opening ceremony of GS1 HK’s 35th Anniversary Gala Dinner.

Mr. Paul Chan commended for GS1 HK's more than 3 decades of contributions to the Hong Kong economy. "I am pleased to note that as a pioneer in supply chain standards and solutions, GS1 Hong Kong is making great strides in assisting businesses, particularly SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises), to move forward. Through promotion of digital technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and data analytics, businesses are geared up to optimise operation efficiency and tap opportunities in the market."

Mr. Chan also elaborated on the HKSAR Government's efforts and directions in building Hong Kong's digital economy. They include strengthening the overall digital economy policy of Hong Kong; enhancing digital infrastructure; promoting data as the key driver of digital economy; expediting digital transformation; and nurturing talent. He hopes to count on the insight, experience and advice of GS1 Hong Kong and other industry organisations, to continue the invaluable works that will help Hong Kong march forward.

Committed to promoting digital transformation, GS1 HK announced the launch of Digital Transformation Awards. The Awards aims to recongise members that have successfully implemented digital transformation, serving as an example and an inspiration for other businesses to embrace digitalization for enhanced competitiveness. Please see the leaflet for details: https://shorturl.at/dmsBP

The Consumer Caring Scheme Award Presentation Ceremony also took place at the event, with the majority of awardees honoured for 5 years or above. 29 companies have been crowned for 10 years or more, 34 companies with the "5 Years+" or "5 Years" recognition, demonstrating their long-standing commitment to consumer-first service. (Refer to the Appendix for the Recognised Companies list)

Ms. Anna Lin, Chief Executive of GS1 Hong Kong commended, "In addition to value-for-money, consumers today look for brands that align with their social values. It's crucial for businesses to incorporate consumer caring principles, to meet consumers' expectation on social responsibility and to consider the well-being of their employees, building reputation in both physical and digital worlds."

"We are delighted to see that over 70% of 'Consumer Caring Companies' have consistently upheld the customer-first principle for 5 years and more. We hope more businesses will participate in the Scheme, promoting service excellence & quality of Hong Kong brands together, thus increasing the appeal of Hong Kong products."

Ms. May Chung, Chairman of GS1 Hong Kong Board of Directors, expressed her thanks to all distinguished guests and added, "The dinner marks the commencement of GS1 HK's 35th anniversary celebration, with the theme "35 Years Along, Infinite Opportunities Ahead". To commemorate the occasion, GS1 HK developed a book titled 『由零到+01』, which traces the rise of barcodes in Hong Kong, from revolutionsing the retail, to transforming the different local industries. The book aims to provide the future generation not just about GS1 HK's contribution to the local economy, but also inspire them even as tiny as a barcode can make a big difference and create infinite possibilities."

The participants were amazed and actively engaged in the entertainments and games, starting with a spectacular LED flag show, followed by a series of remarkable singing performances by executives from different sectors, including logistics, food & foodservice, commerce and financial services, etc. Rounding up were the Best Dress Awards, lucky draw sessions, and the finale performance by Cantonpop superstar Elisa Chan, who led the GS1 HK directors of the board singing together, the dinner ended on a high note.

About GS1 Hong Kong

Founded by the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce in 1989, GS1 Hong Kong is the local chapter of GS1®. GS1 Hong Kong's mission is to empower businesses of their digital transformation, improve supply chain visibility and efficiency, ensure product authenticity, facilitate commerce connectivity and enable sustainable value chain through the provision of global supply chain standards (including GTIN & barcodes), and a full spectrum of platforms, solutions and services.

GS1 Hong Kong currently supports close to 8,000 corporate members from 20 sectors including retail & consumer packaged goods, food & beverage and food services, healthcare, apparel & footwear, logistics & ICT. By working closely with communities of trading partners, industry organizations, government, and technology providers, we can foster a collaborative ecosystem, paving the way for "Smarter Business, Better Life".

As a non-profit organization, GS1 develops and drives global adoption of supply chain standards. Headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, GS1 has over 115 national chapters in 150 countries.

Website：www.gs1hk.org

