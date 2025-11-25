2025 Hong Kong ICT Awards "Smart Mobility Award" Winners Revealed

AI Leads the Innovation & Technology Ecosystem: Smart Tourism, Smart Logistics, and Smart Transport Solutions Fully Unleash Their Potential

HONG KONG, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Awards Presentation Ceremony of the 2025 Hong Kong ICT Awards: Smart Mobility Award, steered by the Digital Policy Office and organised by GS1 Hong Kong, was successfully held on 21 November.

Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK) emerged as the standout winner of the year. Its innovative digital logistics solutions won three awards, including Smart Mobility Grand Award, Smart Mobility (Smart Logistics) Gold Award, and Smart Mobility (Smart Logistics) Silver Award.





Group photo of the 2025 Smart Mobility Award winners with the Financial Secretary Mr Paul Chan (front row, centre), distinguished guests, and representatives from leading organiser.

Smart Mobility Award recognises outstanding solutions in smart tourism, smart logistics, and smart transport. Following a rigorous preliminary evaluation by the judging panel, the Gold, Silver, and Bronze Awards, along with Certificates of Merit and the special "Best Use of AI Award", were presented to the final winners.

AAHK's Digitalised Solution: Demonstrating Dual Benefits of Efficiency and Environmental Protection

Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK) was awarded both the Smart Mobility Grand Award and Smart Mobility (Smart Logistics) Gold Award for its "Hong Kong Air Import SmartCollect". This solution supports the issuance of electronic Shipment Release Form (eSRF) and allows enterprises to complete payments and verification online without the need to queue in person, thereby streamlining the import cargo collection journey. It also facilitates the cargo inspection process of government regulators and enhances overall supply chain transparency and efficiency.

HKIA Cargo Connect, another winning entry from AAHK, was awarded the Smart Mobility (Smart Logistics) Silver Award. The platform addresses the industry's fragmented resources challenges by providing an innovative, intelligent, and interconnected digital ecosystem for air cargo industry. This enables airlines to rapidly establish collaborative networks and optimise resource utilisation.

By digitising these processes, the two solutions not only accelerate logistics efficiency, but also significantly reduce paper consumption. These has bolstered environmental goals and sustainable development, further enhancing Hong Kong International Airport's position as the leading air cargo hub in the world.

AI Powers Diverse Innovations, Fueling Smart Mobility and Event Economy

The other winning entries of this year's ICT Awards - Smart Mobility Awards showcased the diversity and practical value of Hong Kong's innovations, including:

Leveraging AI combined with big data models to automatically identify road issues, helping alleviate traffic congestion Smart Tourism (Event Economy): The use of intelligent crowd management technology to analyse real-time crowd data, optimise venue management and enhance the experience of participants at large-scale events

The use of intelligent crowd management technology to analyse real-time crowd data, optimise venue management and enhance the experience of participants at large-scale events Smart Tourism (Marketing): Platforms that analyse data from major social media platforms to help the hotel industry precisely target potential customers and develop more effective marketing strategies

All award-winning entries exemplify the seamless integration of technologies like AI, Big Data, and the Internet of Things (IoT) into practical applications. For the complete winners list, please see the table below.

To learn more about the details of each winning entry, visit our website at: https://www.gs1hk.org/SmartMobilityAward.

GS1 HK: Fostering Cross-sector Collaboration, Developing Hong Kong as International Innovation and Technology Centre

Ms. Anna Lin, Chief Executive of GS1 HK congratulated all the award winners and expressed her great pleasure at the dynamic growth of Hong Kong's innovation and technology ecosystem.

She highlighted that while the government has committed substantial resources, the industry is also seizing opportunities to innovate and transform, "This year's winners come from diverse sectors, applying advanced technologies such as AI, Big Data, and IoT. These cross-sector collaborations not only expand the boundaries of technology application but also serve as innovative examples to the industries, inspiring more talents to join the IT field. GS1 HK will continue to work closely with the government and partners from different sectors to jointly drive Hong Kong's development into international innovation and technology centre."

Winners of the 2025 Hong Kong ICT Awards - Smart Mobility Award

(Listed in alphabetical order by English company / organisation name)

Category Award Organisation Winning Entry Smart Mobility Grand Airport Authority Hong Kong Hong Kong Air Import SmartCollect Smart Mobility Best Use of AI Department of Real Estate and Construction, The University of Hong Kong / Hong Kong Housing Authority "Agit" - Agentic Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) System for Cross-border MiC Logistics Smart Transport Gold Winley Technology Group Limited / Highways Department, The Government of the HKSAR Intelligent Pavement Assessment System (iPAS): Revolutionising Road Infrastructure Assessment and Management Silver Wonder Wonder M1OS Smart Taxi Meter Bronze The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology / Hong Kong Police Force, The Government of the HKSAR Kwun Tong Smart Traffic Management System (STMS) Certificate of Merit Transport Department, The Government of the HKSAR / Logistics and Supply Chain MultiTech R&D Centre / QTC Traffic Technology Limited / The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology Area-wide Real-time Adaptive Traffic Signals System in Tung Chung Smart Logistics Gold Airport Authority Hong Kong Hong Kong Air Import SmartCollect Silver Airport Authority Hong Kong HKIA Cargo Connect Bronze Department of Real Estate and Construction, The University of Hong Kong / Hong Kong Housing Authority "Agit" - Agentic Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) System for Cross-border MiC Logistics Certificate of Merit Geek Plus International Company Limited / The Dairy Farm Company, Limited (Wellcome) Picking Model Evolution: Transforming Slow-Moving Inventory Smart Tourism Gold Harvest Elite International Limited Unlocking Opportunities in China Silver VERTRIQE Limited ADEST (AI-Blockchain Driven Energy Saving Technology) Bronze Hong Kong Police Force, The Government of the HKSAR / Hong Kong Qianfan Technology Company Limited Easy Leave Certificate of Merit Yoswit Hospitality Limited AI Hotel Assistant

To learn more about the Smart Mobility Award and the award-winning entries, please visit: https://www.gs1hk.org/SmartMobilityAward

