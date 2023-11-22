GSMA AND MALAYSIAN GOVERNMENT BRING TOGETHER TOP POLICY MAKERS AND INDUSTRY EXPERTS AT KEY SUMMIT TO DISCUSS ASIA PACIFIC'S DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION NEEDS

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The GSMA, in partnership with the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), today announced the launch of GSMA DXAF's Digital Transformation Leaders' CxO Summit (22-23 November 2023) in Malaysia.

The two-day summit, held at the JW Marriott Hotel in Kuala Lumpur, brings together key government policy makers and leading figures from across the mobile and technology sectors to discuss Malaysia's, and more broadly Asia Pacific's, key digital transformation needs to ensure social and economic prosperity over the next decade.

By 2030, mobile's contribution to the Asia Pacific (APAC) economy is expected to reach almost one trillion dollars (approximately $990 billion), driven largely by digital transformation improvements and increased take-up of mobile services. According to the GSMA's recently published Mobile Economy APAC 2023 Report, APAC will have around 1.4 billion 5G connections by the end of the decade, accounting for two-fifths (41%) of total mobile connections. This growth will be driven by the concerted efforts of leading governments to integrate mobile-enabled technologies into many aspects of society, rapid network expansion in many countries, and a fall in the average price of 5G devices.

As a leading country in digital infrastructure, services, applications and platforms in a fast-growing digital ecosystem in Southeast Asia, Malaysia was selected to host GSMA APAC's 3rd Digital Transformation Leaders' CxO Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia this year.

Given 5G's importance to the region, the key focus of the two day summit will be on how to achieve "Intelligent Digital Transformation in the 5G Era", with attendees discussing key issues including what's needed to driving digital transformation in Malaysia and how to unlock value from and monetise 5G. Discussions will focus on opportunities and challenges related to commercial strategies, technological developments and industry promotion policies to accelerate sector wide intelligent digital transformation in the 5G era.

Alongside Malaysia's mobile network operators, keynote speakers include:

Malaysia's Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital, Mr. Ahmad Fahmi Mohamed Fadzil ;

Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital, Mr. ; CEO of Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation, Ts. Mahadhir Aziz;

CTIO of Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), Shamsul Izhan Abdul Majid; and

Co-CEO, DNB Datuk Ahmad Zaki Bin Zahid.

We are pleased to share that Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) and Global Digital Innovation Network (GDIN) will be working together to enrich Malaysia's ecosystem with digital transformation use cases, best practices, and digital opportunities. This collaboration aims to advance the country's digital economy via GDIN's extensive network and experience as a catalyst for global technology innovation.

Ts. Mahadhir Aziz, CEO of Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), said: MDEC supports the Government's move in unlocking the digital technology's potential for a better future, with MDEC playing a pivotal role in Malaysia's digital economy. Our mission as a catalyst is to build a digitally inclusive nation where innovation knows no bounds. MDEC actively strengthens the technological ecosystem, offering crucial support and resources to cultivate innovation, foster growth, and drive digital transformation. Through fostering a dynamic collaborative environment, MDEC is committed to propelling Malaysia toward a future characterised by cutting-edge advancements and sustainable digital development. I hope that this collaboration shapes a limitless digital future, transcending technological boundaries.

Julian Gorman, Head of Asia Pacific, GSMA said: "Digital transformation in Asia Pacific is evolving rapidly, and 5G technology is set to revolutionise industries, businesses, societies and nations at large. We are honoured to be hosting such a diverse gathering of industry leaders, experts, and visionaries in Malaysia this week, who are driving the evolution of the digital ecosystem. We hope this event serves as a catalyst for new partnerships, groundbreaking innovations, and a deeper understanding of the transformative power 5G technology can bring when it comes to achieving a digitally connected and resilient future for Asia-Pacific."

The summit will also focus on many of the topics discussed in the GSMA's latest 'Digital societies in Asia Pacific: Harnessing emerging technologies to advance digital nations' report, and how they can be achieved. The report explores the concept of "digital nations" and the aspiration of governments in Asia Pacific to integrate digital technologies and services into every sector of the economy, to achieve sustainable and inclusive economic growth. There are five key components of a digital nation: infrastructure, innovation, data governance, security and people, and the maps the aspirations of governments in the region, including Malaysia's, to these components.

