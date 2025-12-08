GSMA Innovation Forum in Shenzhen Spotlights Mobile AI, Low-Altitude Economy and Global Market Opportunities for Chinese Digital Ecosystem

Exploring How Mobile AI Empowering Vertical Industries and Releasing the Report "Operator-led AI Use Cases Across Vertical Industries"

Excitement builds for MWC26 Shanghai as new strategic partners announced for the event

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The GSMA today hosted its Innovation Forum in Shenzhen, convening leaders from business, technology and policymakers to explore three transformative growth engines for China's digital ecosystem: Mobile AI, the fast-emerging low-altitude economy, and global market opportunities.

The GSMA's Head of Greater China, Sihan Bo Chen, said: "China continues to set the pace globally in digital infrastructure, 5G deployment and real-world AI application. A GSMA Intelligence survey of thousands of enterprises across 21 countries showed that China has one of the highest scores for digital transformation and is at the forefront of innovation and technology developments[i]. Today's event, supported by the insights from our comprehensive AI best-practice report, is an invaluable platform for industry leaders and governments to share success stories, address common challenges and forge the partnerships to help move the industry forward."

The GSMA Innovation Forum is GSMA's signature year-end platform for dialogue on the industry's most critical topics. Traditionally hosted in Beijing, the Forum comes to Shenzhen for the first time this year. As a pioneer in infrastructure and supply-chain development for the low-altitude economy, and home to many globally expanding technology leaders, Shenzhen offers a uniquely dynamic environment—especially in advancing AI.

During the event, the GSMA shared its annual report focusing on operator use cases for vertical industries in China. The report, "Operator Best Practices: AI Large Model Empowering Verticals Use Cases – 2025 Edition" analysed nearly 20 operator-led deployments across four priority sectors: innovative customer service and network operations, healthcare and smart education, industrial upgrading and intelligent manufacturing, and public services and social governance.

The report provides in-depth examination of industry challenges, technical solutions, key innovations, and the core value delivered in each case. While its findings provide practical, replicable experience and uniquely Chinese insights, it also provides a resource for mobile operators and vertical industries worldwide as they accelerate large-model AI deployment at scale.

Looking forward to MWC26 Shanghai

The GSMA has announced more strategic partners in support of MWC26 Shanghai, in addition to the 17 companies recently announced. Each strategic partner brings industry and technological leadership, contributing an essential part in the shaping of MWC26 Shanghai., The new strategic partners include China Tower, Fraunhofer, NTT Data, Quectel, Singtel, Telenor and World Broadband Association (WBBA). MWC26 Shanghai's agenda will focus on the thought leadership themes of Intelligent Infrastructure, ConnectAI, AI4Enterprise and Mobile AI. MWC26 will also feature new zones including Mobile AI Innovation Frontiers, the Global Innovation Pavilion, City Pavilions, Digital Transformation Vertical Zones, and Constellations of the Future.

GSMA Innovation Forum – key highlights

The Forum opens with a special fireside chat between GSMA and WBBA about key growth opportunities in global markets.

Low-Altitude Economy: Industry experts will examine the explosive growth of commercial UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicle or drones) and eVTOL (electric vertical take-off aircraft), highlighting the critical enabling role of 5G/6G networks for BVLOS (beyond visual line of sight) operations and large-scale commercial deployment.

Mobile AI: Real-world case studies illustrated the powerful virtuous cycle between ubiquitous connectivity, real-time data and increasingly sophisticated AI models.

Global Markets: Executives will share practical experiences of business and collaboration across key regions such as Asia and Europe.

Prior to MWC26 Shanghai,MWC26 Barcelona will unite global leaders, thought leaders, innovators, and policymakers to celebrate its 20th edition from 2-5 March 2026. The event has opened for registration.

