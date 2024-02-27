GSMA CONFIRMS M360 APAC 2024 WILL RETURN TO SEOUL

News of M360 APAC's return to Seoul was announced during a special signing ceremony with the GSMA and host sponsor, KT, at MWC Barcelona 2024, and follows the debut edition of the event in the South Korean capital last year

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The GSMA has today confirmed M360 APAC 2024, hosted in partnership with KT, will return to Seoul, South Korea, between 1-2 October 2024.

The announcement was made during a signing ceremony at MWC Barcelona 2024 with the GSMA and host sponsor, KT, attended by representatives from the ICT Ministry of South Korea.

Je Myung Ryu, Deputy Minister/ Office of Network Policy, Ministry of Science and ICT, Kim Young Shub, CEO, KT, Mats Granryd, Director General, GSMA celebrate the return of GSMA M360 APAC in a signing ceremony at MWC Barcelona 2024

M360 APAC 2024 will convene leaders from the global mobile ecosystem, adjacent industries and policymakers, for an agenda focused on the impact of mobile technologies on APAC economies.

Discussion will include the role of initiatives such as the GSMA Open Gateway in fostering industry-wide collaboration, the importance of policy frameworks that ensure all major players are contributing to the upkeep of mobile infrastructure, and progress in closing the usage gap and bringing the benefits of mobile internet to all.

M360 APAC was first brought to the South Korean capital for the 2023 edition of the event in September last year, during which regional leaders came together to discuss topics such as 5G acceleration and digital inclusion.

Mats Granryd, Director General, GSMA said, "The rollout of 5G has been faster than any previous generation of mobile technology, reaching 1.6 billion connections by the end of 2023, and we cannot wait to return to where it all began in 2019. We are delighted to host M360 APAC once again in Seoul; it promises to be a must-attend event for anybody interested in seeing the innovations unfolding across the world's largest mobile markets."

Kim Young Shub, CEO of KT, said, "As a 'digital transformation partner,' KT aims to transform the paradigm of the digital market, traditionally dominated by big tech companies, presenting various agendas to enhance the capabilities and market dominance of telecommunications operators. As last year, we will strive to successfully lead M360 APAC in Seoul and secure leadership in the digital ecosystem, including AI."

M360 series: Regional focus, global impact

Presented by the GSMA, M360 is a series of global events that unify the regional mobile ecosystem. The events aim to discover, develop and deliver innovation that serves as the foundation for positive business environments and societal change.

For more information, including the latest news and information live from MWC Barcelona, we invite you to visit our Press Zone .

About GSMA

The GSMA is a global organisation unifying the mobile ecosystem to discover, develop and deliver innovation foundational to positive business environments and societal change. Our vision is to unlock the full power of connectivity so that people, industry, and society thrive. Representing mobile operators and organisations across the mobile ecosystem and adjacent industries, the GSMA delivers for its members across three broad pillars: Connectivity for Good, Industry Services and Solutions, and Outreach. This activity includes advancing policy, tackling today's biggest societal challenges, underpinning the technology and interoperability that make mobile work, and providing the world's largest platform to convene the mobile ecosystem at the MWC and M360 series of events. We invite you to find out more at gsma.com

SOURCE GSMA