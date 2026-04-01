GTN appoints former BNP Paribas and FTSE Russell executive Franklin Yang as CEO for Greater China

25 years of Greater China capital markets leadership to drive GTN's next phase of regional growth

HONG KONG, April 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GTN, the global fintech powering limitless investment, today announced the appointment of Franklin Yang as Chief Executive Officer for Greater China. The appointment reinforces GTN's strategic commitment to the region following its recent Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) Type 1 licence approval announced last week.

Franklin Yang

Yang joins GTN from Guolian Securities, where he served as the firm's Hong Kong CEO for over five years, leading its expansion in wealth management and investment banking. His career includes senior leadership roles at BNP Paribas as Managing Director and Head of Greater China, and as Greater China CEO at FTSE Russell, driving the index provider's regional expansion across mainland China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.

"Franklin's deep understanding of Greater China's capital markets, combined with his proven track record of building cross-border financial services businesses, makes him the ideal leader to drive GTN's Greater China strategy," said Manjula Jayasinghe, GTN's co-founder and Group CEO. "With Franklin in place, we have the relationships and the regional expertise to grow meaningfully across the region."

Speaking of his appointment, Franklin said, "Hong Kong's position as the gateway to Greater China's US$3 trillion in capital flows between China and the rest of the world represents an extraordinary opportunity. With GTN's API-first infrastructure and regulatory presence across six global markets, we can offer partners seamless access to both Asian and international markets through a single, compliant integration point. I look forward to establishing GTN as the defining infrastructure platform for firms seeking to capture the region's growth."

This appointment marks a further milestone in GTN's global expansion at a time when Hong Kong's stock market capitalisation has exceeded US$6 trillion, HKEX ranked first globally for IPO proceeds in 2025, and financial services and fintech are leading all sectors for foreign direct investment. GTN is uniquely positioned to serve regional institutions directly through its SFC-regulated Hong Kong entity and its dedicated local team.

About GTN



GTN is the global fintech infrastructure powering limitless investment through a unified API-first architecture. By combining cloud-native technology with deep institutional expertise, GTN provides brokers, banks, asset managers, and fintechs with brokerage infrastructure spanning 90+ markets and 8 asset classes through a single API, enabling partners to create the next generation of investing and trading experiences. From fractional trading and micro-portfolios, including $1 fractional bonds, to full-service brokerage, GTN automates the investment lifecycle from digital onboarding to post-trade settlement. As a single counterparty, GTN reduces technical and regulatory burdens, enabling investment banks, brokerage firms, and wealth management firms to scale without building technology from scratch.



With over 600 professionals across 14 countries, and serving 450+ clients globally, we're united by one mission: transforming the accessibility of investment and trading opportunities for all. Regulated across six jurisdictions (FCA, DFSA, MAS, FINRA, FSCA, SFC), GTN is backed by strategic investors including IFC (World Bank Group) and SBI Ventures Singapore. Learn more at www.gtngroup.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE GTN