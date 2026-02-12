NANNING, China, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from china-asean-media.com.

Guangxi (China) and Five Vietnamese Localities Reach Six Joint Initiatives on Cultural and Tourism Cooperation

On February 12, a working conference and joint tourism promotion event featuring Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region of China and five Vietnamese localities—Quang Ninh, Lang Son, Cao Bang, Tuyen Quang, and Hai Phong—was successfully held in Nanning. The working conference resulted in a broad consensus and the adoption of six joint initiatives, setting the strategic direction and framework for future cooperation. The joint promotion event spotlighted tourism resources, product innovation, and market connections, fostering practical business collaboration.

After extensive discussions, the conference outlined six joint initiatives: 1) jointly develop cross-border tourism brands and premium itineraries; 2) strengthen people-to-people bonds and revitalize the "China-Vietnam Border People's Grand Gathering" brand; 3) enhance border tourism and optimize facilitation policies; 4) promote AI empowerment in tourism through tech exchanges and talent training; 5) safeguard market order and protect mutual development interests; and 6) advance cross-border cooperation landmarks, accelerating projects like the Detian–Ban Gioc Waterfall cooperation zone and the 53rd Boundary Marker Cultural Square. It was announced that the 2027 working conference will be held in Haiphong.

Themed "Folk Songs Invite Guests, Cross-Border Tours Explore the Borderland," the joint promotion showcased three new cross-border itineraries: the "Guangxi + Quang Ninh + Hai Phong" mountain-sea route, the "Guangxi + Lang Son + Hanoi" border culture tour, and the "Guangxi + Cao Bang + Tuyen Quang" ecological discovery trail. AI robot performances and cross-border Tianqin musical collaborations illustrated the fusion of technology and culture, bridging cooperation from dialogue to practice.

To ensure tangible outcomes, a signing ceremony took place on-site. Guangxi Zero Distance International Travel Service Co., Guangxi Huanhai International Travel Service Co., and Vietnamese partners—including Mekong Tourism International Co., Ltd. Quang Ninh Branch and Quang Ninh THK Trading & Tourism Services Co.—signed cooperation memorandums. The agreements cover market promotion, tourist exchange, co-developed itineraries, and joint marketing, signaling a new phase of project-based, substantive collaboration.

SOURCE china-asean-media.com