Guangzhou International Arbitration Court Opens Singapore Liaison Office to Expand Access to Arbitration Services in Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Guangzhou Arbitration Commission (GZAC) has officially opened the Singapore Liaison Office of the Guangzhou International Arbitration Court, marking a new step in its efforts to support cross-border dispute resolution and deepen engagement with businesses and legal communities across Southeast Asia.

The establishment of the office reflects growing economic and legal cooperation between China and ASEAN countries and supports the continued development of commercial ties under the Belt and Road Initiative. The office will provide businesses with easier access to arbitration-related information, procedural guidance and institutional support for resolving cross-border disputes.

Singapore is a major hub for international commerce and dispute resolution, as well as a key destination for Chinese companies expanding overseas. Speaking at the opening ceremony, Mark Feldman, President of the Guangzhou International Arbitration Court, said the office was established in response to growing demand for efficient and reliable mechanisms to address increasingly complex cross-border commercial disputes.

The Singapore Liaison Office will serve as a regional platform for businesses engaged in international trade, investment, construction, intellectual property and other cross-border activities. It is expected to help parties address practical challenges often associated with cross-border arbitration, including geographic distance, costs and unfamiliarity with procedures.

To mark the launch, a GZAC delegation met with representatives of the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC), the Yong Pung How School of Law at Singapore Management University, and the Law Society of Singapore. Discussions focused on developments in arbitration rules, dispute resolution trends in the Asia-Pacific region, digital economy disputes, legal education, professional exchanges and future cooperation between the legal communities of China and Singapore.

GZAC has expanded its international footprint in recent years. In 2025, it handled 27,122 cases with a total disputed amount exceeding US$13 billion. Parties to these cases came from 22 countries and regions, while the institution has served users from 67 jurisdictions worldwide.

The institution has also strengthened its international governance and arbitrator network. Nearly 40 percent of the members of its current arbitration committee are foreign nationals or professionals from Hong Kong and Macao, representing six jurisdictions. Among its more than 2,000 registered arbitrators, over 260 come from 50 countries and regions outside mainland China. Foreign arbitrators participated in 610 cases in 2025.

Earlier this year, GZAC introduced revised arbitration rules that further align its practices with international standards. The revised rules allow international investment disputes to be administered under the UNCITRAL Arbitration Rules and introduce disclosure requirements for third-party funding arrangements. GZAC has also established a hearing facility in London, enabling parties to combine Guangzhou as the seat of arbitration with hearings conducted in London through digital case management.

Through its Singapore Liaison Office, GZAC plans to deepen engagement with arbitration institutions, legal professionals and business communities across Singapore and ASEAN, contributing to a more efficient and predictable environment for cross-border trade and investment.

SOURCE Guangzhou Arbitration Commission (GZAC)