Guangzhou International Arbitration Court Opens Vietnam Liaison Office to Support China-Vietnam Cross-Border Dispute Resolution

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Guangzhou Arbitration Commission (GZAC) has officially opened the Vietnam Liaison Office of the Guangzhou International Arbitration Court in Ho Chi Minh City, marking a new step in strengthening China–Vietnam arbitration cooperation and supporting businesses engaged in cross-border commerce and investment.

The launch comes as economic ties between China and Vietnam continue to deepen. Bilateral trade exceeded US$250 billion in 2025, with Vietnam remaining China's largest trading partner within ASEAN. Under the Belt and Road Initiative, cooperation between the two countries has expanded across sectors including renewable energy, digital economy, infrastructure and cross-border investment.

As commercial exchanges increase, so does demand for efficient, predictable and enforceable dispute resolution services. The Vietnam Liaison Office is designed to respond to this growing need by providing businesses with easier access to arbitration-related information, procedural guidance and dispute resolution support.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Mark Feldman, President of the Guangzhou International Arbitration Court, said the office reflects GZAC's commitment to providing arbitration services closer to users and supporting the evolving needs of companies operating across borders.

Located in Ho Chi Minh City, the office will serve as a regional platform for Chinese and Vietnamese businesses seeking professional dispute resolution services. It will draw on GZAC's experience in international arbitration, digital dispute resolution and cross-border case administration.

GZAC has continued to expand its international presence in recent years. In 2025, it handled 877 foreign-related cases with a total disputed amount exceeding US$1.8 billion. Parties came from 22 countries and regions, while the institution has served users from 67 jurisdictions worldwide. Nearly 40 percent of the members of its current arbitration committee are foreign nationals or professionals from Hong Kong and Macao, representing six jurisdictions.

GZAC is also a pioneer in digital dispute resolution. As one of the first official global partners of the APEC Collaborative Framework for Online Dispute Resolution (APEC-ODR), it operates an online dispute resolution platform that integrates negotiation, mediation and arbitration services. The platform supports real-time translation in eight languages and has handled more than 1,000 cases involving claims exceeding RMB10 billion.

Through its Vietnam Liaison Office, GZAC plans to deepen engagement with arbitration institutions and legal service providers across Vietnam and ASEAN, contributing to a more efficient environment for cross-border trade and investment.

SOURCE Guangzhou Arbitration Commission (GZAC)