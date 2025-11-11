Guo Guangchang: Fosun Strengthens Globalization Capabilities, Accelerates Innovation through Open Cooperation

HONG KONG, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On 8 November, Guo Guangchang, Chairman of Fosun International, attended the 3rd Pujiang Biopharmaceutical Original Innovation Conference 2025. During the conference, Guo Guangchang stated, "At this crucial juncture today, China's pharmaceutical innovation is gaining increasing attention and recognition around the world. More than ever, we are convinced that original innovation is the only way forward for the industry, and open cooperation is the best way to accelerate innovation."

With the theme of "Original Innovation, the Future of Intelligent Pharmaceuticals", the conference brought together top scientists, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and representatives from the biopharmaceutical industry in Shanghai. They engaged in discussions around key topics such as the current landscape and challenges of innovative drugs, global cooperation strategies, AI empowerment, and cross-industry integration, collectively exploring the future development of China's biopharmaceutical industry.

"Shanghai is not only Fosun's key development hub but also the starting point of our innovation journey," said Guo Guangchang. From the company's earliest days to its deep integration of core industries such as Health and Intelligent Manufacturing into the city's development, Fosun has always grown in step with Shanghai. Especially in biopharmaceuticals, Fosun Pharma has built a global research and development (R&D) and operations network with Shanghai as its innovation hub. "We truly recognize that Shanghai's outstanding business environment, rich talent pool, and complete industrial chain provide the most fertile ground for innovative companies to thrive."

Innovation should always be driven by unmet clinical needs

Guo Guangchang believes that in biopharmaceuticals, "Innovation should always be driven by unmet clinical needs."

He further explained, "Today, technology is advancing rapidly, but as a company, our resources are limited. We cannot pursue and invest in every new technology. Therefore, we thoroughly assess various innovative R&D paths based on clinical needs, seeking the most suitable and promising innovation paths. Ultimately, our key focus is on efficacy, whether it offers the potential for a cure and improves patients' experience and quality of life."

Since the beginning of this year, Fosun has achieved multiple breakthroughs in the field of innovative drugs. As the world's first anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody approved for the first-line treatment of small cell lung cancer (SCLC), HANSIZHUANG, independently developed by Henlius, has been approved for marketing in nearly 40 countries and regions, including China, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and India, benefiting more than 110,000 patients worldwide. On 9 October, the Phase III clinical trial of HANSIZHUANG for perioperative gastric cancer met its primary endpoint, supporting an early drug application for market approval and paving the way for a "chemotherapy-free era" in gastric cancer treatment.

In addition to HANSIZHUANG, Henlius' R&D pipeline features several highly promising innovative products. Among which, HLX43, a PD-L1-targeting antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) is undergoing clinical studies for solid tumors such as non-small cell lung cancer and thymic carcinoma in countries including China, the United States, Japan, and Australia. Currently, no PD-L1 ADC has been approved globally, positioning HLX43 as a potential highly effective and safe broad-spectrum anticancer drug.

With the goal of "curing" cancer, Fosun Kairos' CAR-T cell therapy product Yi Kai Da (ejilunsai injection), the first CAR-T therapy approved in China, continues to advance lymphoma treatment by making it both accessible and potentially curative. Following Yi Kai Da, Fosun Kairos' second CAR-T product, brexucabtagene autoleucel injection, has also made significant progress. Its drug registration application was accepted by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in September 2025.

"Our innovation capabilities have progressed from 'following behind', to 'running alongside', and now 'leading the race'. These achievements reflect our unwavering commitment to 'prioritizing patient benefit above all else'," said Guo Guangchang.

In recent years, Fosun has maintained steady development in biopharmaceuticals. Its core subsidiary, Fosun Pharma, has seen continuous growth in both revenue and net profit. Financial results show that in the first three quarters of 2025, Fosun Pharma achieved operating revenue of RMB29,393 million, and net profit attributable to shareholders of RMB2,523 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 25.5%. Among which, revenue from innovative drugs exceeded RMB6,700 million, up by 18% year-on-year.

"Revenue from innovative drugs is steadily increasing. It has now become the core driver of Fosun Pharma's growth, further reinforcing our commitment to advancing original innovation," Guo Guangchang said.

AI will bring transformative and disruptive advances to pharmaceutical innovation

"AI is reshaping the way innovation unfolds in the biopharmaceutical industry" was a major topic at this year's conference. Guo Guangchang said, "Pharmaceuticals and healthcare are key areas for AI applications, and embracing AI is the way forward for innovation."

Since 2022, Fosun has strategically laid the groundwork for AI applications and has gradually built a comprehensive digital and intelligent system covering R&D, operations, and product applications.

Fosun Pharma has taken the lead in the industry with its PharmAID decision intelligence platform. It deeply integrates leading large model technologies such as DeepSeek to achieve intelligent leaps in drug commercial decision-making, clinical trial prediction, and toxicology optimization.

In healthcare services, Fosun Health continues to explore deep AI applications in assisted diagnosis, treatment quality control, and proactive health management. It has established an internationalized service platform integrating online and offline resources, providing one-stop services from remote consultation to full patient care for individuals from Japan, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Peru, and other countries.

In medical aesthetics, Sisram has developed Alma IQ, a revolutionary intelligent skin analysis and consultation solution, and Universkin, the world's first AI-assisted medical-grade skincare line launched in North America, setting new standards for personalized treatment.

"I believe AI holds vast and dynamic potential in pharmaceutical innovation, with advancements that will be both transformative and disruptive," said Guo Guangchang.

Innovation is never developed in isolation without regard for reality. It requires strong open cooperation

"Innovation is never a solo endeavor or something developed in isolation without regard for reality. It is achieved through the integration of resources and the synergy of capabilities." Guo Guangchang believes that innovation requires leveraging systematic capabilities and strong open cooperation.

He noted that with a comprehensive industrial ecosystem and diverse application scenarios, Fosun's systematic integration capabilities can realize its full potential through open cooperation. On the one hand, Fosun continuously deepens collaboration with top global research institutes and leading institutions to accelerate the translation of academic innovations into clinical benefits for patients. On the other hand, Fosun actively responds to government policies and support measures by fostering collaboration among governments, research institutes, and enterprises to accelerate innovation.

Additionally, leveraging its global industrial ecosystem, Fosun explores new innovation paths through cross-industry integration. For example, Fosun United Health Insurance has partnered with Ruijin Hospital to launch "Ruixingbao". Centered on "proactive health management", it deeply integrates Ruijin Hospital's high-quality medical resources and digital and intelligent health management into insurance services. Leveraging Fuyun Health's smartwatch integrated with Ruijin Hospital's health records and AI large model intelligent consultation, it makes "Ruijin Hospital's health management department" accessible anytime, anywhere, right from your wrist or pocket.

"Through this innovative health insurance product, we hope to collaborate with more major hospitals in the future, bringing premium health services to more users," Guo Guangchang said.

Innovation must be guided by a global vision and driven toward global expansion

"Globalization" is a key aspect of Fosun, and Guo Guangchang highlighted, "Our innovation must be guided by a global vision and driven toward global expansion."

On one hand, Fosun continues to introduce world-leading companies and products. For example, Fosun has partnered with Intuitive Surgical to bring in the Da Vinci surgical system and establish Intuitive Surgical's largest integrated base for R&D, manufacturing, and training in Asia in Zhangjiang, Shanghai, rapidly localizing the manufacturing of cutting-edge products. Additionally, Fosun has partnered with Insightec to develop globally advanced non-invasive treatment, the magnetic resonance image guided focused ultrasound brain therapy system (MRgFUS brain therapy system). Within just one year, the MRgFUS brain therapy system has been deployed in over 10 medical institutions in the Chinese mainland, benefiting nearly 1,000 patients.

This year's Biopharmaceutical Original Innovation Conference coincided with the 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, where Fosun has been a "full-attendance" exhibitor for eight consecutive years. Guo Guangchang said, "The CIIE has enabled Fosun's global innovations to continuously transform from 'exhibits' into 'products', while many overseas partners have changed their roles from 'exhibitors' to 'investors'."

Guo Guangchang emphasized that beyond "bringing innovations in", the ability to "go global" is equally important for Fosun. Regarding global business development (BD), Henlius' cash inflows from BD agreements in the first half of this year exceeded RMB1 billion, surging 280% year-on-year. In August 2025, two small molecule inhibitors independently developed by Fosun Pharma were consecutively licensed out for a potential total consideration of more than US$1 billion.

Guo Guangchang believes that for Chinese pharmaceutical companies to gain a competitive edge in the global market, they must not only build strong R&D pipelines and capitalize on BD achievements, but also develop robust global capabilities in clinical trials, regulatory affairs, and sales.

After more than a decade of efforts, Fosun Pharma has steadily built global capabilities in R&D, regulatory affairs, BD, and marketing, with plans for continuous improvements. "I believe this path will be challenging but it is essential for Fosun Pharma and for China's innovative drug industry to maintain long-term competitiveness and compete with major global pharmaceutical companies," said Guo Guangchang.

Looking ahead, Guo Guangchang said, "Fosun hopes to join hands with partners from various industries. Building on Shanghai's vibrant innovation hub and committed to addressing the needs of patients worldwide, we aim to jointly build a world-class Chinese pharmaceutical company and fulfill our vision of helping more people live healthily and happily to the age of 121."

SOURCE Fosun