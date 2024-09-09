GWANGJU BIENNALE 2024: ZULKEFLI JAIS BRINGS MALAYSIAN ART TO THE WORLD STAGE

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture Malaysia (MOTAC), through its agency, the National Art Gallery Malaysia, also supported by the Teluk Intan Municipal Council and Tourism Malaysia, proudly presents the artwork of young artist Zulkefli Jais titled "Project Temporary Marking" at the Asia Culture Center in Gwangju and the Korea Foundation Gallery in Seoul, South Korea, in conjunction with the Gwangju Biennale 2024, which takes place from 7th September 2024 until 1st December 2024.

“Project Temporary Marking” by Malaysian artist Zulkefli Jais, featured at the 15th Gwangju Biennale. Honored by the presence of distinguished guests, Datuk Wira Roslan Tan Sri Abdul Rahman, Secretary-General of Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture Malaysia (MOTAC); H.E. Datuk Mohd Zamruni Khalid, Ambassador of Malaysia to the Republic of Korea; Amerrudin Ahmad, Director-General of the National Art Gallery Malaysia; and Lee Kanghyun, President& of& ACC.

The Malaysia Pavilion, featuring the artwork of Zulkefli Jais, was graced by the presence of Datuk Wira Roslan Tan Sri Abdul Rahman, Secretary-General of MOTAC. Also in attendance were H.E. Datuk Mohd Zamruni Khalid, Ambassador of Malaysia to the Republic of Korea; Amerrudin Ahmad, Director-General of the National Art Gallery Malaysia; Lee Kanghyun, President of the Asia Culture Center (ACC), along with senior officers from MOTAC and the National Art Gallery Malaysia.

Zulkefli Jais' participation in this prestigious art event is a significant recognition for the country. It highlights the growth of contemporary art in Malaysia and marks an important achievement in his journey towards global recognition.

The "Project Temporary Marking" installation at Menara Condong, Teluk Intan, Perak, showcases vests that represent Menara Condong as a prominent landmark of the town. The artwork delves into the intersection of the town's geography and history, while also reflecting Zulkefli Jais' personal memories as a native of Teluk Intan, Perak, Malaysia. Each vest in the artwork symbolizes the emotions and memories associated with past disasters that impacted the town's residents, serving as a poignant reminder of the cyclical nature of history.

The artwork will be presented alongside a 6-minute and 2-second documentary, which will be screened multiple times during the exhibition. This documentary delves into the intriguing history of Menara Condong, featuring a bell that rings hourly according to Malaysia Time (MYT), offering a deeper understanding and appreciation of the artwork.

According to Amerrudin Ahmad, Director-General of the National Art Gallery Malaysia, "The National Art Gallery Malaysia sees the opportunity to elevate local young artists to higher platforms. This artist was selected after undergoing a challenging process in the Young Contemporary Competition, where he competed with numerous other participants before being announced as the winner of the Major Award. His participation in the Gwangju Biennale 2024 provides new inspiration and momentum for him. Through this exposure, we hope he will continue to shine as a talented young artist and represent Malaysia on the global stage."

Additionally, we extend our sincere appreciation and congratulations to the two curators representing the National Art Gallery Malaysia - Erry Arham Azmi and Syahrul Niza Ahmad Zaini, for their unwavering commitment and significant contributions to the success of this exhibition.

The National Art Gallery is dedicated to supporting local artists. Zulkefli Jais' international success in showcasing his work is viewed as a catalyst for developing contemporary art in Malaysia and promoting Malaysia's history and cultural uniqueness globally.

SOURCE The National Art Gallery Malaysia