H World Group Launches New Hanting Inn Brand, Advancing Hanting Hotel's Vision of Hospitality as Everyday Travel Infrastructure

SHANGHAI, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- H World Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) (HK: 01179), a leading global hospitality group, announced the launch of Hanting Inn, a new economy hotel brand designed to address evolving travel needs while supporting scalable, asset-light growth.

A model family room at the newly announced Hanting Inn.

As an addition to the flagship Hanting brand family, Hanting Inn expands overall accessibility and coverage. Designed with a lower investment threshold, simplified construction standards and greater flexibility in location and property type, Hanting Inn enables faster rollout and deeper penetration into lower-tier cities and price-sensitive markets, reinforcing Hanting's ambition to make quality accommodation part of everyday travel infrastructure.

Hanting Inn: A New Standard for Conversion-Led Growth

From an owner and investor perspective, Hanting Inn is designed for high commercial adaptability, particularly for the conversion and renovation of existing properties.

Built around four principles — Light, Fast, Efficient and Profitable — Hanting Inn combines modular renovation standards and streamlined processes to reduce investment intensity and shorten lead time to opening, while flexible room configurations, including multi-occupancy family rooms, enhance space utilization and revenue efficiency.

Hanting Inn is supported by H World Group's centralized supply chain procurement, digital and operational management platforms, and a loyalty ecosystem of more than 300 million members, enabling efficient scaling while maintaining consistent standards.

As of September 30, 2025, 4,531 Hanting Hotels were in operation, providing the scale and operational foundation that underpins the launch of Hanting Inn and reinforcing H World Group's long-term commitment to asset-light growth and leadership in the economy hotel segment.

About H World Group Limited

Headquartered in China, H World Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT; HK: 01179) is a leading global hospitality company with a diversified portfolio including Steigenberger Icons, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX, HanTing, JI Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, among others. The Group emphasizes asset-light operations, digital innovation, and strategic brand development to drive sustainable international growth.

For more information, please visit H World's website: https://ir.hworld.com

SOURCE H World Group