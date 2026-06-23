H2G Announces Strategic Shift with Divestment of GEIH to Accelerate GasHub and LNG Growth

Portfolio optimisation sharpens focus on core gas platform and positions H2G to capture rising LNG demand in Asia

SINGAPORE, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- H2G Green Limited (SGX: 5AI) ("H2G" or the "Company") announced that it has served written notice to RD Property Holdings Pte. Ltd. to divest its entire 50.10% stake in Green Energy Investment Holding Private Limited ("GEIH") at approximately S$4 million, marking a significant milestone in the Company's strategic transformation. The move underscores H2G's commitment to optimising its portfolio, enhancing capital efficiency, and accelerating growth in its core business — GasHubUnited Utility Private Limited ("GasHub") and its business in liquefied natural gas ("LNG") and bio-liquefied natural gas ("Bio-LNG").

The divestment reflects H2G's disciplined focus on scalable, high-impact opportunities. While renewable energy remains an important component of the global energy transition, H2G believes that LNG and Bio-LNG will continue to play a critical role as transition to sustainable fuels, particularly in Asia, where demand remains robust, and energy security is a growing priority. This strategic direction is also aligned with Singapore's Green Plan 2030[1] and broader government policies supporting a pragmatic and resilient energy transition – balancing security, affordability, and sustainability[2].

H2G's accelerated focus on GasHub and its LNG/Bio-LNG business comes at a critical time for regional energy markets. Recent geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have caused unprecedented disruptions, sending traditional industrial fuels such as diesel to sharply higher prices. While LNG experienced short-term volatility, it remains a more stable and cost-effective alternative, strengthening GasHub's position as industrial users shift away from diesel. Supported by IEA forecasts pointing to an expected increase in regional natural gas demand by 4% in 2026[3], Asia will remain the primary driver of this growth. Singapore has also identified that, in the medium term, natural gas will continue to anchor Singapore's energy mix[4].

"Today's announcement reflects our disciplined approach to capital allocation and continued focus on delivering shareholder value," said Mr Andrew Mak Yen‑Chen, Non‑Executive Chairman and Independent Director of H2G. "The divestment of GEIH enables us to concentrate resources on businesses that are more closely aligned with H2G's core capabilities and that offer a clearer path to value creation. We continue to believe that LNG and sustainable Bio‑LNG will play a critical role in Asia's energy transition, given ongoing demand growth and energy security considerations. We are confident that GasHub and our LNG platform offer compelling long-term growth potential."

H2G said it is accelerating the expansion of its LNG portfolio across Asia to meet rising demand for reliable, low-carbon fuels driven by industrial decarbonisation efforts. Backed by proceeds from the GEIH divestment, the Company is scaling GasHub's midstream and last-mile logistics network to provide a stable, cost-effective and cleaner alternative to diesel amid heightened global fuel price volatility. H2G added the strategy is expected to enhance shareholder returns, expand its LNG utilities footprint and strengthen its position in Asia's industrial energy transition.

About GasHub

GasHub is a Singapore-based energy solutions provider and a 52.0%-subsidiary of H2G, specialising in LNG logistics, industrial decarbonisation, and clean fuel transition. With an established regulatory and operational network for last-mile LNG delivery, GasHub supports industrial users in their shift toward sustainable energy use.

About H2G

With a focus on delivering sustainable energy solutions, H2G (SGX:5AI) works to address the energy trilemma of affordability, security and sustainability, and drives the advancement of Singapore's energy security and transition to net zero. The brand stands out for deep engineering, energy, and sustainability expertise and an unwavering commitment to safety.

For more information, please visit www.h2g.green.

SOURCE H2G Green Limited