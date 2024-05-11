H3C Completes United Nations Global Compact's Climate Ambition Accelerator Program, Fulfilling Green and Environmental Commitments

SHANGHAI, May 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The closing ceremony for the 2023 Climate Ambition Accelerator Program (CAA) by the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) was recently held in Shanghai. H3C, along with over 20 other Chinese companies, were awarded certificates for successfully completing the 2023 Climate Ambition Accelerator Program. This recognition reflects the companies' proactive efforts in addressing climate change, setting carbon reduction goals, and taking action to reduce emissions.

As global concern over climate change continues to intensify, corporations play a crucial role in the mission to limit the rise in global average temperatures to within 1.5 degrees Celsius. The Climate Ambition Accelerator is an accelerator program designed to equip companies with the knowledge and skills they need to accelerate progress towards setting science-based emissions reduction targets aligned with the 1.5 degrees Celsius pathway, setting them on a path towards net-zero emissions by 2050.

During the eight-month intensive training of the CAA, H3C focused on learning how to accurately set climate-related targets and manage greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduction strategies. The company deepened its understanding of GHG emission measurement, the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi), and the concept of net-zero emissions. It also engaged in meaningful discussions and experience sharing with industry peers on key climate topics such as setting science-based carbon reduction targets.

Joining the United Nations Global Compact in May 2023, H3C not only expressed its commitment to the ten principles of the Global Compact but also demonstrated its firm resolve in promoting sustainable business development. As the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative, the United Nations Global Compact also provided H3C with support in capacity building, peer-to-peer learning opportunities, and innovative cooperation and partnerships.

This January, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China released the "2023 Green Manufacturing List", in which H3C was recognized as a "Green Supply Chain Management Enterprise of the Year 2023." This honor highlights H3C's outstanding achievements in green environmental protection and intelligent manufacturing.

As a steadfast executor of the "dual-carbon" strategy, H3C is advancing towards building a comprehensive green manufacturing system through in-depth exploration and practice in smart factories, smart campuses, and carbon-neutral actions. These efforts have significantly propelled the group and its supply chain partners towards continuous enhancement in resource utilization efficiency and green development.

Looking to the future, H3C will continue to embrace its brand philosophy of "Dedication, For A Smarter Future", and will accelerate its progress in green and energy-saving development directions. Through technological innovation and management creativity, H3C aims to improve the overall level of green manufacturing, contribute to the development of new quality productive forces and social progress, and lend its wisdom and strength to achieving the United Nations 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

