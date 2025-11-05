H3C Digital Tour 2025 Successfully Launched in Hong Kong: "Synergy+" Starts a Bright Future for Digital Hong Kong and Macau

HONG KONG, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 4, H3C Digital Tour 2025 – Hong Kong & Macau was successfully held in Hong Kong. The event gathered nearly 500 distinguished guests, including government officials, industry experts, business partners, and key customers. Centered around the theme "Synergy+", participants engaged in in-depth discussions on the latest industry trends and developments, exploring how the concept of synergy can empower diverse sectors in Hong Kong and Macau to embrace the intelligent era.

Strengthening Strategic Cooperation: "In Hong Kong and Macau, for Hong Kong and Macau"

Tony YU, Chairman of the Board of Unisplendour and President & CEO of H3C, delivered a keynote speech titled "AI Leadership: Connecting the Greater Bay Area for a Smarter Digital Future in Hong Kong & Macau". In his address, YU emphasized that, as a leader in digital and AI solutions, H3C is rooted in China with a global presence, continuously deepening the "AI in ALL" strategy and accelerating the realization of "AI for ALL." The company is committed to making its products and solutions smarter and enabling more intelligent applications for its customers.

YU pointed out that on the one hand, the rapid evolution of the AI industry is redefining computing infrastructure. Leveraging its Linseer AI Computing Solution and ongoing advancements in cutting-edge technological innovation, H3C is fully unleashing the cluster efficiency of "Computing × Connectivity." On the other hand, adhering to a philosophy of convergence, H3C actively collaborates with ecosystem partners to stimulate new prospects for industrial development and accelerate the intelligent transformation across all sectors. With a profound understanding of the local market and sustained investment, H3C continues to expand its network of partners in Hong Kong and Macau, which has become a significant growth driver for its business.

Looking ahead, H3C will continue to adhere to the principle of "In Hong Kong and Macau, For Hong Kong and Macau," further strengthening practical cooperation with customers, partners, universities, and research institutions in the region. Through joint efforts and exploration in advanced AI technologies and industry applications, H3C aims to foster a win-win ecosystem that enhances Hong Kong and Macau's position in the global AI innovation landscape. By making AI applications more inclusive, H3C strives to collectively create a brighter digital future for Hong Kong and Macau.

Ir Tony WONG, JP, Commissioner for Digital Policy, Digital Policy Office, The Government of the HKSAR, delivered the opening remarks at the event. He stated that H3C is a leader in digitalization and AI solutions, supporting the intelligent upgrades of various industries—including finance, telecommunications, and healthcare—and making significant contributions to advancing the digital economy.

With the theme "Synergy+", this conference aims to showcase how intelligent technologies can work in synergy to accelerate digital transformation across sectors, with AI playing a pivotal role. This reflects the fact that AI has become a core driver of social progress. The HKSAR Government has identified AI as a key industry for Hong Kong's future development and is comprehensively promoting its steady growth through a series of initiatives covering strategic planning, R&D investment, infrastructure building, industry development, data flow, application practices, and talent cultivation.

AI is now an indispensable part of global progress and development. Wong expressed his hope that every industry and enterprise will seize the opportunities brought by AI, leverage technological advantages, and continuously enhance operational efficiency and service quality.

At the event, H3C signed a MOU with Hong Kong Generative AI Research & Development Center (HKGAI) and Hong Kong Institute of Information Technology (HKIIT) separately to contribute to the development of Hong Kong's digital economy.

Industry–Academia–Research Leaders Sharing Insights, Exploring AI Development Across Multiple Dimensions

Dr Rocky CHENG Chung-ngam, JP, CEO of Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited shared his thoughts and measures for fostering an AI ecosystem. Cyberport will promote collaboration and exchanges in relevant fields through a series of initiatives, driving R&D innovation and applied technology, and comprehensively building an AI technology and industry development ecosystem.

Prof Yike GUO, Provost of HKUST and Director of HKGAI presented "Co-creating a New AI Blueprint: The Vision, Mission, and Objectives of HKGAI", introducing the background and significance of establishing the center.

Other notable speakers included Flora NG, CIO & University Librarian of The Hong Kong University, Dr John HUI, Principal of Hong Kong Institute of Information Technology and Jessie YU, Key OEM Sales Account Manager of Intel. They delivered speeches which highlighted the importance of intelligent connectivity, diverse infrastructure, and talent development in the AI era.

Yan QIAO, Senior Vice President of H3C and President of Network Product Line, Jiachun WU, Vice President of Cloud, Compute and Storage Product Line and Chenyi GU, shared their perspectives from multiple dimensions, including intelligent connectivity empowering AI infrastructure, H3C cloud unlocking new AI experience, AI industry practices and innovative service models. Together, they presented H3C's core technological strengths in the "Computing × Connectivity" domain, as well as successful practices in enabling full-stack AI implementation and accelerating intelligent transformation for enterprises.

As one of the few companies in China capable of deeply integrating and fully harnessing the multiplicative effect of "Computing × Connectivity", H3C continues to enhance its full-stack intelligent computing architecture. The company not only solidifies an efficient, green, and autonomous computing foundation through diversified computing power, but also leverages high-quality network connectivity to help customers achieve optimal intelligent computing performance. Guided by its synergy philosophy, H3C collaborates closely with ecosystem partners, delves deeper into industry application scenarios, and accelerates intelligent transformation across a wide range of sectors.

Fortifying Security with AI: Exploring New Paradigms in AI Security

In addition, H3C joined forces with Hong Kong Cybersecurity Professional Association (HKCPA), together with industry chain partners, to analyze Hong Kong's security landscape and explore solutions to emerging challenges.

Songer SUN, Senior Vice President of H3C and President of H3C Security Technologies Co., Ltd., emphasized that H3C is advancing a proactive security strategy with AI at its core. Closely aligned with Hong Kong's local policy direction and market trends, the company is enhancing the protection capabilities of critical infrastructure, improving the efficiency and quality of security operations services, and leveraging intelligent security measures to provide strong safeguards for Hong Kong's digital transformation.

Stanley WONG, Chief Information Security Officer of Cyberport delved into how to establish effective management strategies, operational processes, and regular assessment mechanisms for critical infrastructure.

At the panel discussion, Ricky KWONG, Chief Executive Officer, Fiber Link Global Limited & Head of Network Planning & Operations, Engineering of HKT Limited; Ryan CHAN, Chief Information Security Officer of Hong Kong Monetary Authority; Isaiah WONG, Head of Cybersecurity Department of The Bank of East Asia and Dr John HUI, Principal of Hong Kong Institute of Information Technology, engaged in an in-depth dialogue under the theme "Advancing Digital Intelligence, Prioritizing Security: Forging a New Paradigm of Cybersecurity Resilience for Hong Kong and Macau."

Participants unanimously agreed that the widespread adoption of AI brings unprecedented challenges in data security, algorithm ethics, and system reliability. They emphasized that "security first" is the cornerstone for healthy and sustainable AI development. Industry stakeholders must embed security into the entire lifecycle of AI system design and application, establishing a solid defense for Hong Kong and Macau's AI applications.

At the exhibition area, H3C showcased a range of leading products and solutions at the event that highlight the core advantages of "Computing × Connectivity." These included the LinSeer Intelligent Computing Solution, which features diversified heterogeneous computing power, high-quality network connectivity, intelligent cloud, and proactive security, as well as the full-stack liquid cooling solutions and newly released storage products. The exhibition garnered widespread attention and positive feedback.

As a steadfast partner in Hong Kong's journey toward informatization, digitalization, and intelligence, H3C has, for over two decades, continuously empowered numerous industries in Hong Kong with cutting-edge technologies, leading products and solutions, and professional, customer-centric services. In the era of AI, H3C remains committed to its philosophy of openness, collaboration, and mutual benefits. By relying on its best-in-class products and solutions, H3C will continue to strengthen market presence and resource investment in the Hong Kong and Macau region, working hand-in-hand with partners to co-create a brighter digital future for the region.

SOURCE New H3C