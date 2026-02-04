HAESL selects HCLTech to transform aviation maintenance operations

HONG KONG and NOIDA, India, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HCLTech, a leading global technology company, today announced that it has been selected by Hong Kong Aero Engine Services Limited (HAESL) to transform its maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) operations. HCLTech will deploy its iMRO/4 asset management solution, integrated with SAP S/4HANA, as HAESL's Maintenance Execution System (MES) in Hong Kong.

This collaboration will streamline HAESL's maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) processes, leading to increased efficiency and scalability. It will also enable real-time data visibility, allowing for faster decision-making, while enhancing resource utilization and ensuring compliance with global standards.

"Our customers depend on transparent progress and consistent quality during every shop visit. By integrating iMRO/4 with SAP S/4HANA, we will enhance end-to-end traceability and provide a single view of the workflow from induction to release. This reduces barriers and improves execution efficiency. Partnering with HCLTech marks a significant step in our transformation, creating a scalable digital foundation that supports operational excellence and long-term growth," said Ravinder Bedi, General Manager of Finance & Administration, overseeing the CFO functions including IT, HAESL.

"Our partnership with HAESL sets a new benchmark for digital excellence in aviation," said Sandeep Sarkar, Senior Vice President, ASEAN, HCLTech. "By combining HCLTech's aviation industry expertise with HAESL's world-class maintenance capabilities, we are transforming its engine MRO operations for real-time visibility and greater efficiency."

HCLTech's iMRO/4 integrates maintenance with enterprise processes like finance and material planning, reducing turnaround times and costs while ensuring compliance. For more information on HCLTech iMRO/4, visit: https://www.hcltech.com/sap-enterprise-asset-management-imro

About HCLTech

HCLTech is a global technology company, home to more than 226,300 people across 60 countries, delivering industry-leading capabilities centered around AI, digital, engineering, cloud and software, powered by a broad portfolio of technology services and products. We work with clients across all major verticals, providing industry solutions for Financial Services, Manufacturing, Life Sciences and Healthcare, High Tech, Semiconductor, Telecom and Media, Retail and CPG, Mobility and Public Services. Consolidated revenues as of 12 months ending December 2025 totaled $14.5 billion. To learn how we can supercharge progress for you, visit hcltech.com.

About HAESL

Hong Kong Aero Engine Services Limited (HAESL) is a world-class highly experienced specialist in the overhaul, repair and testing of Rolls-Royce Trent 700 and XWB engines and the "Go-To Shop" for Rolls-Royce RB211-524 and Trent 800 engines. With an annual throughput of approximately 360 engines, HAESL has overhauled over 5,500 Rolls-Royce RB211 and Trent engines for over 50 global airlines since inception in 1997. HAESL is a joint venture company between Rolls-Royce plc and the HAECO Group, a member of the Swire Group.

