HCLSoftware to Acquire AI Data Analyst Agents Startup Wobby

Acquisition of the early–stage startup to accelerate clients' value realization from GenAI by adding AI data analyst capabilities

NOIDA, India and SAINT CLARA, Calif., Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HCLSoftware (NSE: HCLTECH.NS) (BSE: HCLTECH.BO), the software business division of HCLTech, today announced its intent to acquire Wobby, an early–stage startup providing AI Data Analyst 'Agents' for data warehouses, based in Antwerp, Belgium.

HCLSoftware's Data & AI division (Actian) is seeing increased demand for its metadata management, data catalog and data governance solutions and has demonstrated good growth over the last five years, driven by enterprise data management solutions. Adding Agentic AI Data Analyst capabilities will further enable customers to interact with their raw data and get fast and accurate business insights on demand.

Wobby provides AI Data Analyst 'Agents' that enable users to query complex datasets through a natural language interface and receive actionable insights instantly. The solution is powered by a proprietary semantic layer and agentic architecture that interprets business context, automates complex workflows and delivers high-quality analytical output at scale, complementing the knowledge graph capabilities of the Actian Data Intelligence Platform.

"Customers want self-service analytics with AI-driven insights that they can trust," said Marc Potter, CEO Actian & Portfolio General Manager of HCLSoftware's Data & AI division. "With Wobby, Actian provides LLM-powered natural-language analytics on a unified, governed semantic layer, enabling self-service analytics that delivers context-rich, accurate insights and a foundation for scaling GenAI initiatives with confidence."

"Wobby is reinventing how teams do business intelligence by building AI agents that not only answer questions, but also are evolving toward proactive analytics by sharing automated insights," said Amra Dorjbayar, CEO and Co-Founder, Wobby. "Combining Wobby's capabilities with Actian Data Intelligence platform will offer customers a differentiated approach to data management."

The acquisition is expected to close by February 2026.

About HCLSoftware

HCLSoftware is a global leader in software innovation, dedicated to powering the Digital+ economy. We develop, market, sell and support transformative solutions that combine and integrate experience, data, and operations, delivering on a bold, AI-driven vision of the Digital+ future. Built on a rich heritage of pioneering spirit and unwavering commitment to customer success, we deliver best-in-class software products that empower organizations to achieve their goals. Our core values of integrity, inclusion, value creation, people-centricity and social responsibility guide everything we do. HCLSoftware serves more than 20,000 organizations including majority of the Fortune 100 and almost half of the Fortune 500. To learn more, visit hcl-software.com

About HCLTech

HCLTech is a global technology company, home to more than 226,600 people across 60 countries, delivering industry-leading capabilities centered around digital, engineering, cloud and AI, powered by a broad portfolio of technology services and products. We work with clients across all major verticals, providing industry solutions for Financial Services, Manufacturing, Life Sciences and Healthcare, High Tech, Semiconductor, Telecom and Media, Retail and CPG and Public Services. Consolidated revenues as of 12 months ending September 2025 totaled $14.2 billion. To learn how we can supercharge progress for you, visit hcltech.com.

