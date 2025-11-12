Hai Ling Appointed to Manulife's Board of Directors

C$ unless otherwise stated TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Manulife Financial Corporation ("Manulife") announced today that Hai Ling has been appointed to its Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2026.

Mr. Ling is the President for Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa at Mastercard Inc., where he serves on both its Executive Leadership Team and global Management Committee. He has also held executive roles at Bank of America and HSBC. Mr. Ling holds a Doctor of Humane Letters and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the College of Saint Rose, and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

"Hai brings significant financial services experience that will be valuable in supporting the effective oversight of Manulife's strategy and operations," said Don Lindsay, Chair of the Board, Manulife. "He is an accomplished executive with significant global and Asia market knowledge, and we are excited for him to join Manulife and our Board."

Mr. Ling will serve on the Audit Committee and Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, helping our customers make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we operate as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States, providing financial advice and insurance for individuals, groups and businesses. Through Manulife Wealth & Asset Management, we offer global investment, financial advice, and retirement plan services to individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2024, we had more than 37,000 employees, over 109,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 36 million customers. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges, and under '945' in Hong Kong.



Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com.

