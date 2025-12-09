Manulife Financial Asia Limited Wins ACES Award 2025 for Top Sustainability Advocates in Asia

HONG KONG, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Manulife Financial Asia Limited has been named a winner of the Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability (ACES) Awards 2025 in the prestigious category of Top Sustainability Advocates in Asia, marking the company's first win at the regional level.

Presented by the ACES Council, the award recognises Manulife's outstanding commitment to sustainability through its Impact Agenda, environmental stewardship, and strategic integration of sustainable investing across its operations. Manulife's approach to embedding sustainability into its core business strategy has empowered health and well-being, financial resilience, and has contributed to a healthier planet across Asia.

"This award is not just a recognition of our achievements—it's a testament to our purpose-driven leadership and the measurable impact we're making across Asia," said Harshal Shah, Chief Marketing Officer, Manulife Financial Asia. "We're honoured to be part of the ACES Circle and to stand alongside other changemakers who are shaping a more vibrant and inclusive region."

The ACES Awards, now in its 12th edition, celebrate Asia's finest leaders and organisations who exemplify excellence in leadership, sustainability, and corporate growth. Winners are selected through a rigorous evaluation process based on the ACES LEAD™ Framework, which assesses long-term strategy, ESG performance, ethical governance, and social impact.

Manulife's sustainability journey demonstrates its leadership as the world's largest manager of natural capital, overseeing more than CAD$22 billion in timberland and agriculture assets under management (AUM). The company has achieved a 27% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions, planted over 1.4 billion trees, and advanced community programs like Peso Smart and MLK Scholars to empower thousands of youth across Asia and North America. Its inclusive workplace initiatives continue to foster well-being and belonging for over 39,000 employees and 109,000 agents globally, reinforcing its commitment to sustainability and social impact.

The recently launched Manulife Longevity Institute underscores this commitment by creating a global platform to drive action that helps people live longer, healthier, and more financially secure lives by 2030 – in Asia and around the world.

Established in 2014, the ACES Awards is Asia's benchmark for recognising corporate excellence and sustainability leadership. Governed by the ACES Council and supported by the ACES Institute, the awards honour organisations and individuals who drive innovation, impact, and responsible growth across the region.

