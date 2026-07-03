BANGKOK, July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 22nd ASEAN Sustainable Energy Week (ASEW 2026), one of Southeast Asia's largest energy industry events, has concluded in Bangkok. Haier Energy debuted at the expo, showcasing its full-scenario smart energy solutions for residential, commercial and industrial (C&I), balcony, and portable use. During the event, Haier Energy signed strategic cooperation agreements with more than a dozen regional partners, underscoring its robust localized capabilities and expanding ecosystem across Southeast Asia.

Haier Energy Debuts at ASEW 2026 with Full-Scenario Energy Solutions

The ASEW debut marks Haier Energy's first major trade exhibition in Southeast Asia and establishes the brand's presence in the region's energy sector. Visiting the company's booth at the exhibition were Dr. Veerapat Kiatfuengfoo, Deputy Permanent Secretary of Thailand's Ministry of Energy, and Dr. Yutthaphong Thapphadu, Director of the Customer Relationship Management Department at Thailand's Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA).

Accelerating Southeast Asia's Energy Transition: Full-Scenario Solutions Empower a Diverse Application Ecosystem

Driven by supportive regional policies, rising energy costs, and accelerating decarbonization efforts, Southeast Asia's renewable energy market is experiencing rapid growth. Across the region, households and businesses are seeking safe, reliable, cost-effective, and flexible clean energy solutions to reduce reliance on conventional power resources.

To meet these evolving needs, Haier Energy showcased its full-scenario smart energy solutions which has been deployed in several landmark projects across Thailand, including premium residential communities and international schools. Backed by extensive project experience and a strong local reputation, the company has been certified as a New Energy Demonstration Enterprise by Thailand's Urban Planning and Environmental Protection Association, reaffirming its leadership in advancing the country's green energy transition.

Haier Energy's proven delivery capabilities and comprehensive compliance credentials have also earned the trust of a growing ecosystem of partners. At the expo, Haier Energy signed strategic cooperation agreements with business partners across commercial real estate, green mobility, retail and infrastructure, covering project development, distribution, and after-sales service across the region.

Deep Localized Capabilities Underpin Long-term Sustainable Growth

Centered in Thailand, Haier Energy has expanded its reach to Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam and other Southeast Asian markets, with local teams covering marketing, technical support, operation and maintenance (O&M), finance and supply chains. The company has built dedicated after-sales and O&M teams in each market, providing system monitoring, maintenance scheduling, and warranty support directly to end users.

Local teams provide site surveys, system design and after-sales maintenance, with dedicated marketing and training support for partners. Haier Group's local manufacturing base supports efficient product delivery and stable supply across the region. Additionally, installment financing with ICBC Leasing Thailand and Bank of Ayudhya is available to partners.

Haier Energy plans to expand its regional capabilities and product range across Southeast Asia, with the aim of bringing green energy solutions to more households and businesses as the region accelerates its transition away from conventional power.

For more information, please visit https://www.haier-energy.com/.

SOURCE Haier Energy