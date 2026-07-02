Haier Energy Debuted at ASEW 2026 with Full-Scenario Solutions for Zero-Electricity-Bill Living

BANGKOK, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 22nd ASEAN Sustainable Energy Week (ASEW 2026) concluded in Bangkok. Haier Energy unveiled its full-scenario smart energy solutions for residential, commercial and industrial (C&I), balcony, and portable use. The brand signed strategic cooperation agreements with over a dozen ecosystem partners, showing its well-established localized capabilities and ecosystem layout across Southeast Asia. Dr. Veerapat Kiatfuengfoo, Deputy Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Energy, Thailand, and Dr. Yutthaphong Thapphadu, Director, Customer Relationship Management Department, Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA), Thailand, visited Haier New Energy's booth and commended its contributions to China-Thailand green economic cooperation.

Accelerating Energy Transition: Full-Scenario Solutions Empower a Diverse Application Ecosystem

Driven by supportive policies, rising energy costs and decarbonization goals, Southeast Asia's renewable energy market thrives amid growing demands for safe, efficient and flexible energy solutions.

To address diverse energy demands, Haier Energy's full-scenario solutions have been put into operation in landmark Thai projects including high-end villas and international schools. With solid project experience and strong market reputation, Haier Energy has been certified as a New Energy Demonstration Enterprise by Thailand's Urban Planning and Environmental Protection Association.

Proven project experience and complete compliance certifications continue to attract ecosystem partners. At the expo, Haier Energy signed strategic cooperation agreements with business partners across commercial real estate, green mobility, retail and infrastructure. The alliance will scale up renewable energy adoption, integrate clean power into urban construction, industries, and daily life, and expand ASEAN's green energy partnership network.

Deep Localized Capabilities Underpin Long-term Sustainable Growth

Localized capabilities form the base of long-term sustainable growth. Centered in Thailand, Haier Energy expands its reach to Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam and other markets, with a complete local system covering marketing, technical support, O&M, finance and supply chains. Local teams deliver one-stop services including site surveys, system design and after-sales maintenance, alongside exclusive marketing resources and training for partners. Installment financing with ICBC Leasing Thailand and Bank of Ayudhya eases partners' capital pressure, while Haier Energy's local manufacturing facilities ensure steady, on-time deliveries.

Moving forward, Haier Energy will upgrade localized technologies and scenario solutions. It aims to bring green energy to more households and businesses through integrated product, financial and service support. It looks forward to cooperating with more local partners to accelerate Southeast Asia's energy transition.

SOURCE Haier Energy