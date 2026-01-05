Haikou Embraces New Opportunities as the Hainan Free Trade Port Accelerates Opening-Up

HAIKOU, China, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from Haikou Municipal Bureau of Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television and Sports:

As a key hub of the Hainan Free Trade Port, Haikou is advancing its opening-up and global engagement through major international events, including the 2025 China International Travel Mart, the 2025 Hainan Provincial Tourism Development Conference, and the upcoming International Performing Arts Capital Promotion Conference.

A Global Gathering Through a Single Exhibition — Excellence on Display in Haikou

The 2025 China International Travel Mart, held at the Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center, brought together tourism authorities, airlines, and travel professionals from 101 countries and regions. Through innovative displays and immersive experiences, Haikou showcased its vibrant tourism ecosystem, strong market momentum, and open, business-friendly environment, leaving a positive impression on global buyers and visitors.

Leveraging the policy advantages of the Hainan Free Trade Port, Haikou continues to foster a highly competitive operating environment and accelerate its development as an international tourism and consumption center. Diverse sectors—from duty-free shopping to cultural, sports, and performing arts events—are converging to enrich the tourism landscape, supported by a well-regulated, safe, and reliable market environment.

Integrating Domestic and International Markets — Haikou as a Core Strategic Platform

At the 2025 Hainan Provincial Tourism Development Conference held in Haikou on December 23, the city outlined plans to cultivate tourism growth poles within the Haikou Economic Circle and the Qiongzhou Strait Economic Belt. By leveraging its cultural heritage, exhibition venues, and major sports events, Haikou is promoting "Tourism +" integrated innovation and attracting high-quality domestic and international investment to expand inbound tourism.

From a Performing Arts Destination to an International Performing Arts Hub

Benefiting from Free Trade Port policies, Hainan now offers visa-free entry to visitors from 86 countries, expanding international air routes and enhanced duty-free services, including a RMB 100,000 allowance and "buy-and-collect-on-the-spot" options. Against this backdrop, Haikou is rapidly emerging as a global performing arts hub. Concerts by renowned Chinese and international artists, including Kanye West and Katy Perry, have elevated the city's global profile.

Looking ahead, Haikou will continue to leverage Free Trade Port advantages to support domestic enterprises in going global while attracting more international companies to participate in its cultural and tourism development.

SOURCE Haikou Municipal Bureau of Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television and Sports