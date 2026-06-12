Hainan invites HK influencers on island-wide media tour

HAIKOU, China, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn

The Hainan provincial government invited a group of 15 from Hong Kong — including media professionals, the city's Legislative Council members, cultural and tourism key opinion leaders and online content creators — to take part in a six-day in-depth media tour of the tropical province.

Young folks chill out in Hainan province.

The media tour, formally titled "Chasing Aerospace Dreams, Embracing Hainan FTP: 2026 Hong Kong Media Talents Exchange & Interview Event", was launched at a ceremony in Haikou, capital of China's southernmost Hainan province on June 9.

At the launch ceremony, the Hainan Provincial Department of Tourism, Culture, Radio, Film and Sports presented 10 participants with certificates that appointed them as 2026 Hainan International Tourism Promotion Ambassadors.

They are expected to use their media platforms and influence to promote Hainan's tourism resources and showcase the island province's tremendous appeal to global audiences. In total, the 15 participants collectively reach an audience of over 1 million followers across platforms including Instagram, YouTube, Facebook and TikTok — making them an important channel connecting Hainan with Hong Kong and international visitors.

The media group will visit Qionghai, Wanning, Wenchang, Lingshui and other destinations for firsthand exploration and experience of the development of the Hainan Free Trade Port, in a bid to present a panoramic view of the FTP's achievements through the lens of Hong Kong media influencers and to further promote cultural exchanges and cooperation between Hainan and Hong Kong.

SOURCE chinadaily.com.cn