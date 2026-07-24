Video: CNPC offers green chemical answer

BEIJING, July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn:

Located on the edge of the Taklamakan Desert in Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, the Tarim 1.2 MTA Phase II Ethylene Project and its supporting green and low-carbon demonstration facility of PetroChina Dushanzi Petrochemical Company, a subsidiary of China National Petroleum Corporation, are offering a new example of China's low-carbon industrial transformation.

Speed Speed

Watch the video to discover how CNPC is exploring a cleaner and more circular future for the industry.

SOURCE chinadaily.com.cn