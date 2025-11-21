Hang Feng Technology Innovation and Animoca Brands Announce MOU for Strategic Partnership

HONG KONG, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hang Feng Technology Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: FOFO), a Cayman Islands holding company ("Hang Feng") providing comprehensive corporate management consulting and asset management services, and Animoca Brands, a global leader in Web3 and digital property rights ("Animoca"), today announced that they entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding for a strategic partnership to drive the development of Hang Feng's real-world asset ("RWA") tokenization ecosystem. The collaboration will leverage Hang Feng's expertise in asset management and institutional client networks along with Animoca's blockchain capabilities and its on-chain vault marketplace, NUVA, a unified and chain-agnostic vault marketplace ("NUVA"), to distribute the Hang Feng's tokenized RWA.

Under the proposed partnership, the companies expect to create a dedicated vault backed by Hang Feng's RWA on the NUVA platform. The collaboration will focus on accelerating institutional adoption of RWAs by exploring opportunities to tokenize assets managed by Hang Feng and provide its client base with access to NUVA's infrastructure. In addition, the companies plan to co-produce educational content and research to foster market understanding and innovation in the RWA space.

The strategic partnership follows a recent collaboration between Animoca Brands and ProvLabs to launch NUVA. NUVA is an on-chain marketplace that will offer a set of vaults from leading asset issuers, and is expected to play a role in accelerating the integration of RWA products with the wider digital asset ecosystem.

Leo Xu, Chief Executive Officer of Hang Feng, said: "Following our listing on Nasdaq and the strategic launch of our new RWA business initiative, this proposed partnership with Animoca will be a key step in our strategy, aiming to redefine the future of asset management through blockchain innovation. We are excited for a collaborate with a global Web3 pioneer to transform interests in our fund-of-funds portfolios into dynamic, tokenized assets. By uniting our institutional expertise and network with Animoca's technological vision, we believe we will be positioned to develop a broader ecosystem and enhance our market presence. We believe that this proposed collaboration will breathe new life into institutional-grade assets, making them more fluid, inclusive, efficient and aligned with the digital future."

Evan Auyang, Group President of Animoca Brands, added: "Our proposed partnership with Hang Feng Technology Innovation will connect deep institutional assets with scalable on-chain distribution. Together, we will make institutional-grade assets much more liquid and accessible as a necessary step toward a more inclusive on-chain financial system."

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on Hang Feng's current expectations and projections about future events that Hang Feng believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "may," "will," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "propose," "potential," "continue" or other similar expressions in this prospectus. Hang Feng undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although Hang Feng believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and Hang Feng cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in Hang Feng's registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

About Hang Feng Technology Innovation Co., Ltd.

Hang Feng Technology Innovation Co., Ltd. is a Hong Kong-based company providing comprehensive corporate management consulting solutions alongside specialized asset management services tailored to diverse client needs. Since 2023, Hang Feng has been offering consulting services and identifying market opportunities through Starchain Investment Trading Limited ("Starchain"), one of Hang Feng's subsidiaries, to a growing network of clients. Starchain delivers tailored management consulting, including strategic growth insights, performance management reporting, key performance indicator (KPI) advisory, and support in regulatory compliance, risk management, and corporate governance practices. Recognizing client demand for sophisticated asset management solutions, Hang Feng launched asset management services in 2024, introducing structured solutions designed to manage and grow both corporate and individual capital portfolios. For more information, please visit Hang Feng's IR website: https://ir.hfintech.io

About Animoca Brands

Animoca Brands Corporation Limited (ACN: 122 921 813) is a global digital assets leader building blockchain and tokenized assets to advance the future of Web3 innovation. It has received broad industry and market recognition including Fortune Crypto 40, Top 50 Blockchain Game Companies 2025, Financial Times' High Growth Companies Asia-Pacific, and Deloitte Tech Fast. Animoca Brands is recognized for building digital asset platforms such as the Moca Network, Open Campus, and The Sandbox, as well as institutional grade assets; providing digital asset services to help Web3 companies launch and grow; and investing in frontier Web3 technology, with a portfolio of over 600 companies and altcoin assets. For more information visit www.animocabrands.com or follow on X , YouTube , Instagram , LinkedIn , Facebook , and TikTok .

Media Contact:

Hang Feng Technology Innovation Co., Ltd.

Investor Relations

Email: [email protected]

Animoca Brands

Global contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Hang Feng Technology Innovation Co., Ltd.