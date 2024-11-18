Hang Seng Bank Unveils Newly Renovated Hong Kong Main Branch with the Debut of the Market-New 'Come to You' Service Concept

Applications of Innovative Technology and Environmental-friendly Designs

HONG KONG, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hang Seng Bank ('Hang Seng') today (18 November 2024) unveiled the newly renovated Hong Kong Main Branch in Central with the launch of Future Banking 2.0 – a bold transformation that seamlessly integrates cutting-edge technology with personalised customer service. The first phase of the Hang Seng Main Branch renovation, which includes the General Banking Hall on first floor and the Prestige Banking Centre on third floor was completed, signaling a new chapter for Hang Seng, where innovation, customer-centricity, and sustainability shape the future of its banking services.

Rannie Lee, Head of Wealth and Personal Banking of Hang Seng Bank, and Theodore Mak, Head of Retail Distribution introduce the market-new "Come to You" service concept at the newly renovated Hong Kong Main Branch, showcasing the concept of Future Banking 2.0.

To stay ahead of customers' future needs, Hang Seng introduced the concept of Future Banking – a revamp of the traditional banking model to offer its diverse customer base with creative, caring and forward-looking banking services. The 2.0 version further features the pioneering 'Come to You' service concept on General Banking. Equipped with the Bank's market-first Smart Teller, 'Come to You' service concept allows customers to be served while seated comfortably in the banking lounge, reducing the waiting time.

Rannie Lee, Head of Wealth and Personal Banking of Hang Seng Bank said: "Our innovative Future Banking service concept launched last year has been well-received by customers. In the first three quarters of this year, our new-to-bank affluent customer base grew by 100%. Future Banking 2.0 represents our commitment to delivering a seamless and personalised experience that blends technology with customer centricity. Our 'Come to You' service concept is the first in Hong Kong and reflects Hang Seng's ongoing efforts to innovate our services by staying closely connected to our customers and the community."

Upon arrival in the General Banking Hall, frontline staff at reception will facilitate customers to scan a QR code to receive an electronic ticket of different service areas, including Smart Teller area, traditional teller area and personalised financial service area. Once seated in the Smart Teller area, customers can scan another QR code at their seats, allowing staff to locate them using real-time technology and approach them directly to assist with their banking needs. The Smart Teller service is designed to handle 60% of general banking services, including cash deposits of banknotes, foreign exchange, opening fixed deposits, transfers and other personal account-related services. Customers using the Smart Teller service experience a reduced wait time of less than 10 minutes on average.

The transformation of the Hong Kong Main Branch has also created a welcoming and modern space for the community in the heart of Central. Inspired by the serenity of a natural bamboo retreat and cutting-edge technology, the new design presents a refreshing new green atmosphere. It combines the concepts of 'people-oriented, 'integration of nature', and 'agility', fully demonstrating Hang Seng's vision of 'Ever Growing, Ever Innovating' inside and out.

As part of its pledge to make its operations net zero by 2030, Hang Seng is further embedding sustainability concepts and elements into the Hong Kong Main Branch. The use of natural lighting and new air-conditioning system will enhance energy efficiency by reducing energy consumption by around 20% compared to traditional designs. In addition, the upcycling of granites and glass panels demolished from renovation has significantly reduced the construction and demolition waste. The renovation of the Hang Seng Main Branch will be completed by the second quarter of 2025, featuring a new Cross-boundary Wealth Management Centre.

