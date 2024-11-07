Hang Seng Index Celebrates 55 Years of Market Leadership

First launched on 24 November 1969, the Hang Seng Index has evolved into the most widely quoted indicator of Hong Kong's equity market. As of end of October 2024, assets under management (AUM) in products passively tracking the Hang Seng Family of Indexes have reached a total of USD78.5 billion, with HSI alone accounting for approximately USD25 billion of this total. There are 15 Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) globally were linked to the Hang Seng Index to date.

Addressing attendees at the event, Diana Cesar said: "For 55 Years, the Hang Seng Index has mirrored the heartbeat of Hong Kong's market, reflecting its dynamism and resilience. What began as an internal reference has transformed into a global legacy, thanks to the visionary leadership of our late Chairman, Dr. Lee Quo-Wei, who spearheaded its creation. Today, we are proud to see our presence across 36 markets including a recent collaboration with The Saudi Exchange, further supporting Hong Kong's role as a super connector between mainland China and the rest of the world."

Anita Mo said, "The Hang Seng Index is a cornerstone of Hong Kong's financial market and is closely intertwined with the lives of Hong Kong people. We will remain innovative and forward-looking as we continue to enhance and aim to further elevate this reputable brand, making it shine and even brighter internationally. We will strive HSI to be top of mind for investors seeking exposure to Hong Kong and mainland China."

A highlight of the event was the presentation of the prestigious "55 Years in Hang Seng Index Award" by the Financial Secretary to four companies that have been constituents of the Hang Seng Index since its inception. The recipients of this honour were CLP Holdings Limited, The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, HSBC Holdings plc, and Power Assets Holdings.

Hang Seng Indexes Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hang Seng Bank.

