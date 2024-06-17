Hang Seng Launches Its First-Ever Travel-Themed Credit Card

Travel+ Visa Signature Card Offers Exceptional Rebates for Foreign Currency Expenditures

Dual Discounts on Local Transportation and Dining to Encourage Increased Spending within Hong Kong

HONG KONG, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hang Seng Bank ('Hang Seng') has launched its Travel+ Visa Signature Card, the first travel-themed credit card designed to enrich both overseas and local spending experiences. This card offers an array of attractive rebates on foreign currency expenditures and local dining and transportation, redefining the rewards landscape for travel-savvy customers.

Hang Seng customers using the Travel+ Visa Signature Card will enjoy up to a 7% +FUN Dollars rebate on foreign currency spending in top destinations favoured by Hong Kong travellers, including Japan, Korea, Thailand, Singapore, and Australia. Additionally, expenditures in the mainland and other international locations, as well as local transportation spending, involving KMB, Citybus, LWB, MTR, tram, Star Ferry, and dining in the city will earn up to a 5% rebate, enhancing everyday convenience and enjoyment.

The +FUN Dollars earned can be instantly used at over 150,000 online and offline +FUN Spots. These include various travel websites, allowing customers to use +FUN Dollars to directly purchase air tickets. Customers have the flexibility to choose various types of air tickets and flights, as well as their preferred departure and return dates. They can also use +FUN Dollars to book hotels, rent cars for overseas trips, and even pre-order attraction tickets and travel activities. Additionally, +FUN Dollars can be used to offset Hang Seng credit card bills, offering flexibility and value to cardholders.

Rannie Lee, Head of Wealth and Personal Banking at Hang Seng said, "We're pleased to offer the first travel-themed credit card to our customers with a unique market positioning. We understand that Hong Kong people love travelling and what they need is a one-stop and multi-faceted rewards convenience. The Travel+ Visa Signature Card is more than just a mere tool to maximise rewards and convenience for our customers' spending both abroad and at home. It also enables customers to directly use rewards for purchasing air tickets and hotel accommodations, truly fulfilling their travel dream of 'fly whenever you want'."

In celebration of the card's launch, Hang Seng has collaborated with prominent travel influencers including Sabrina Ng, SiuC, Chris Leung Yin Chung, and Kiki&May, who have shared their travel and spending tips in a specially produced advertisement. The videos are now available on Hang Seng's official YouTube channel (https://youtu.be/mNwuEHTwnWg). From today (17 June 2024) until 31 December 2024, new cardholders can avail themselves of exclusive welcome offers, including the chance to earn up to $700 +FUN Dollars. For more information, please visit hangseng.com/travelplus.

About Hang Seng Bank

Founded in 1933, Hang Seng has continually innovated to provide best-in-class, customer-centric banking, investment and wealth management services for individuals and businesses. It is widely recognised as the leading domestic bank in Hong Kong, currently serving more than 3.9 million customers.

Combining its award-winning mobile app and strong digital capabilities with a vast network of over 260 service outlets in Hong Kong, Hang Seng offers a seamless omni-channel experience for customers to take care of their banking and financial needs anytime, anywhere.

Its wholly owned subsidiary, Hang Seng Bank (China) Limited, operates a strategic network of outlets in almost 20 major cities in mainland China to serve a growing base of mainland customers locally and those with cross-boundary banking needs. The Bank also operates branches in Macau and Singapore, and a representative office in Taipei.

As a homegrown financial institution, Hang Seng is closely tied to the Hong Kong community. It supports the community with a dedicated programme of social and environmental initiatives focused on future skills for the younger generation, sustainable finance and financial literacy, addressing climate change and caring for the community.

Hang Seng is a principal member of the HSBC Group, one of the world's largest banking and financial services organisations. More information on Hang Seng is available at www.hangseng.com.

