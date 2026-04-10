Hankook Strengthens Motorsport Presence at the 2026 Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour

Hankook proves its top-tier technological leadership by serving as the official tyre supplier to the 'Bathurst 6 Hour' for the second consecutive year

Ventus TD delivered consistent grip, stability and durability across six hours of racing

Motorsport-derived R&D reinforces Hankook's global premium brand positioning

SYDNEY, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global leading tyre company Hankook Tire & Technology (Hankook) announced that Hankook Tyre Australia successfully served as the official tyre supplier to the 2026 Bathurst 6 Hour for the second consecutive year, held from April 3 to 5 at Mount Panorama Circuit. Through this six-hour endurance competition, Hankook reinforced its commitment to high-performance motorsport and advanced tyre technology.

[Photo] 2026 Bathurst 6 Hour

Marking the 10th edition of the Bathurst 6 Hour, the event featured 69 cars competing across multiple classes. Held on the demanding 6.2-kilometre Mount Panorama Circuit, the race stands as Australia's premier production car endurance event, known for its combination of high-speed straights, technical corners and significant elevation changes.

The 2026 race featured intense competition, with multiple lead changes and strategic battles throughout the six-hour duration. Supercars driver Thomas Randle, alongside Ben and Michael Kavich, secured overall victory in a closely contested finish, highlighting the importance of consistency, strategy and performance in endurance racing at Mount Panorama.

As the official tyre supplier, Hankook Tyre Australia supported the event with its advanced motorsport tyre technology. Since 2025, all competing vehicles have been equipped with the high-performance semi-slick racing tyre 'Ventus TD', ensuring stable race performance. Engineered to perform under demanding conditions, Ventus TD delivers high levels of dry grip, consistent handling performance and enhanced durability throughout extended race sessions.

In an endurance racing environment such as Bathurst, sustained tyre performance is critical. Ventus TD demonstrated stable grip and predictable handling across extended stints, enabling teams to optimise race strategy. Its construction and compound are designed to enhance durability, heat resistance and reduced wear under varying track conditions. The tyre's optimised contact patch and tread design enable balanced load distribution, contributing to consistent performance.

In Australia, Hankook continues to strengthen its sales competitiveness with its flagship tyre brand 'Ventus' while actively supporting major local motorsport events, including the First Focus Radical Cup Australia Series, the Precision National Sports Sedans Series and the Hyper Racer Hankook Australian Drivers Championship, thereby expanding its global motorsport footprint.

Hankook Tyre Australia's participation in the Bathurst 6 Hour reflects its broader commitment to supporting motorsport platforms that demand high levels of performance, safety and technological innovation. Leveraging its global expertise in tyre development, Hankook continues to demonstrate its top-tier technological leadership. Hankook continues to supply racing tyres and sponsor teams across more than 70 major global motorsport competitions, including the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship and the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC), further solidifying the global premium positioning of its brand.

SOURCE Hankook Tire