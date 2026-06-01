Hankook's Ventus Delivers Unwavering Performance Throughout WRC FORUM8 Rally Japan's Ever-Changing Conditions

Round 7 of the 2026 WRC unfolded across the Aichi and Gifu regions of Japan, featuring fierce competition on rugged mountain stages

Ventus Z215 and Z210 rally tires delivered stable grip and consistent performance in rapidly changing road conditions

Round 8 of the 2026 WRC season, EKO Acropolis Rally Greece, will take place from June 25 to 28 in the Loutraki area of central Greece

TOYOTA CITY, Japan, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A leading global tire company Hankook Tire & Technology (Hankook), the exclusive tire supplier to the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC), has successfully concluded Round 7 of the 2026 WRC, FORUM8 Rally Japan, held across the Aichi and Gifu regions of Japan.

[Photo] WRC 2026 Rally Japan – Toyota GAZOO Racing World Rally Team

The rally unfolded across 20 Special Stages (SS) covering a total competitive distance of 302.82 kilometers on tarmac. Staged on steep mountain asphalt roads flanked by sheer cliffs, barriers, and dense woodland, the high-difficulty layout demanded constant concentration and precise vehicle control from drivers throughout.

Mountain fog, localized rainfall, rapidly shifting surface temperatures and humidity kept road conditions in constant flux, making tire grip and handling performance critical variables throughout the rally. With narrow roads and virtually no straight sections, even the slightest mistake risked vehicle damage or stage retirement, placing stable line-holding and precise vehicle control at the heart of drivers' strategies.

Throughout the rally, Hankook supplied its tarmac rally tires, the Ventus Z215 and Ventus Z210, delivering stable performance across the event. The Ventus Z215, optimized for dry surfaces, delivered outstanding cornering and handling performance even through successive high-speed corner sequences, while the Ventus Z210, engineered for damp surface conditions, provided excellent drainage and reliable grip to support drivers' precise vehicle control.

Round 7 drew intense interest from local fans, as the event was held on the home ground of Toyota GAZOO Racing. The narrow, unforgiving mountain stages served as the backdrop for fierce position battles and intense rallying, further heightening the event atmosphere.

After a closely fought contest, Elfyn Evans of Toyota GAZOO Racing World Rally Team claimed overall victory at FORUM8 Rally Japan, marking his second win of the 2026 season. Evans now leads the Drivers' Championship standings with 151 points, with teammate Takamoto Katsuta following on 131 points.

The 2026 WRC season now moves to Round 8, EKO Acropolis Rally Greece, scheduled from June 25 to 28 in Loutraki, central Greece. Widely regarded as one of the most grueling events of the season, the rally's extreme mountain terrain, rough gravel surfaces, and temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius will place tire durability and thermal stability under the spotlight.

Hankook has served as the exclusive rally tire supplier for all WRC classes since the 2025 season, driving technological leadership on the global motorsport stage. By integrating racing data gathered from WRC and over 70 global motorsport championships into its R&D, Hankook continues to advance its high-performance tire lineup while strengthening the presence of its global premium brand 'Hankook.'

SOURCE Hankook Tire