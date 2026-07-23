Hankook Supports Formula E as Tokyo Hosts its First-Ever Night Races

Formula E will stage its first night races in Japan as Tokyo hosts the Season 12 (2025/26) double-header on 25–26 July

The shift from afternoon running to evening racing introduces a new technical challenge, with teams preparing in one set of conditions and racing in another

As the exclusive tyre supplier, Hankook returns to Tokyo for a third consecutive year, supporting an event powered entirely by sustainable energy

TOKYO, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Formula E will stage its first night races in Japan at the 2026 TDK Tokyo E-Prix, with both races scheduled to begin at 20:00 local time on 25 and 26 July. Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd. (hereafter Hankook), the exclusive tyre supplier to the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, will equip all teams for Rounds 14 and 15 of Season 12 (2025/26).

[Photo] Formula E S11 Round 8 & 9 Tokyo E-Prix Race

Tokyo joined the Formula E calendar in 2024, when it hosted the first FIA World Championship race held in the city, before returning as a double-header in 2025. The Tokyo E-Prix's 2.575-kilometer temporary circuit runs through the Ariake waterfront district around Tokyo Big Sight and features 18 corners and three straights, technical low-speed sections, and high-speed corner combinations that place varied demands on tyre performance throughout the lap. The entire event, including the circuit floodlighting, will be powered by sustainable energy from advanced biofuels, reflecting Formula E's partnership with the Tokyo Metropolitan Government to promote zero-emission mobility.

This year's evening schedule will require teams to work across two different sets of conditions. Practice and qualifying will take place during the warmer afternoon, while the races will begin after sunset on a cooler track. The challenge will therefore be not only to gather useful data during the day, but also to anticipate how tyre behavior, grip levels and track temperatures will evolve as conditions cool toward race time.

Tokyo's late-July heat and humidity are expected to remain a factor after dark. For the Hankook iON Race, this places emphasis on predictable warm-up, stable grip, and consistent performance as the circuit cools over the course of each race.

Hankook will also operate its booth in the Formula E Fan Village throughout the weekend, where visitors can explore the company's iON tyre technology and EV tyre lineup.

SOURCE Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd.