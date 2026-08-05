Hankook Tire Launches iON Advertising Campaign Across CGV Theaters in Vietnam

Brand film to be screened at 10 CGV theaters across seven Vietnamese cities from July 31 to August 30

'Formula E Rewind' highlights the distinctive performance of iON, the world's first full-lineup EV tire brand

Campaign aims to strengthen premium brand leadership in Vietnam's rapidly growing EV market through innovative technology

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A leading global tire company Hankook Tire & Technology (Hankook Tire) is launching an advertising campaign for its full-lineup EV tire brand, iON, at CGV theaters across seven cities in Vietnam from July 31 to August 30, further strengthening its premium brand presence in the local market.

[Photo] iON Advertising Campaign at CGV Theaters in Vietnam

The campaign is designed to reach Vietnam's growing EV market by leveraging CGV, a popular cultural and entertainment destination among consumers with strong purchasing power and high sensitivity to emerging trends. Through the campaign, Hankook Tire aims to enhance awareness of iON's differentiated technological capabilities and brand value while reinforcing its premium brand image among local consumers.

During the campaign period, 'Formula E Rewind,' a brand film released in April, will be screened at 10 CGV theaters across seven Vietnamese cities, including Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi and Da Nang, where Hankook Tire has key business operations.

Inspired by the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, the world's premier electric vehicle racing series sanctioned by the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), in which Hankook Tire serves as the exclusive tire supplier, the film takes viewers on a journey back from racing achievements to the technology behind them. Through a 'rewind' concept that traces outstanding racing performance back to its starting point, the film highlights the critical role of tires in delivering exceptional performance and showcases the distinctive capabilities of iON in an engaging and dynamic way.

Through the campaign, Hankook Tire expects to effectively communicate iON's EV tire technology, proven through Formula E, as well as its premium brand image to a broad range of consumers visiting CGV, one of Vietnam's leading cultural and entertainment destinations.

Meanwhile, Hankook Tire continues to expand its consumer touchpoints in Vietnam, including its participation in Automechanika Ho Chi Minh City 2026, an automotive aftermarket and parts exhibition held in Ho Chi Minh City in June. The company plans to continue introducing iON's innovative technology through various online and offline marketing initiatives and further strengthen its premium brand presence in the global EV tire market.

SOURCE Hankook Tire & Technology (Hankook Tire)