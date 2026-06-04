Hanshow Launches xPilot to Turn Retail Insights into Real-Time Action

SINGAPORE, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hanshow, a global leader in digital store solutions, today announced the launch of xPilot, a one‑stop, real‑time intelligent execution assistant for physical retail. Unveiled at NRF 2026 APAC, xPilot marks a new step in store digitalization, helping retailers move from "seeing data" to turning data into timely, intelligent action.

Hanshow xPilot

Despite growing investment in retail technology, many retailers still struggle to translate store-level data into timely, consistent execution, resulting in delayed responses, inconsistent execution and sales losses. Drawing on years of deep retail expertise, Hanshow has established a high‑fidelity in‑store sensing foundation through the large-scale deployment of electronic shelf labels and other intelligent devices. This infrastructure continuously captures real‑time data across the store, providing accuracy and immediacy to support AI‑driven execution at scale.

Built on an open, cloud‑native architecture, xPilot aggregates this data into a real-time digital representation of each store, including a live 3D digital twin that reflects operational conditions. The assistant automatically detects and quantifies high‑impact exceptions such as out‑of‑shelf situations and planogram non‑compliance, while visualizing task status and operational priorities.

At the intelligence layer, xPilot delivers open, retail‑grade intelligence by uniting Hanshow's in‑house capabilities with ecosystem partner expertise. By integrating retail‑specific analytical models with general large language models, xPilot provides insights with enhanced accuracy, explainability, and operational relevance. Powered by Hanshow's end-to-end smart infrastructure and partner technologies, its built‑in, retail‑focused AI Agent enables store teams to interact with operational data using natural language, delivering contextual analysis, root‑cause insights and recommended actions.

xPilot ensures execution through intelligent task orchestration and automated verification. Tasks are prioritized by commercial impact, assigned dynamically based on staff location and workload, and validated through the in-store IoT systems, enabling consistent execution with minimal manual oversight.

Designed as an open platform, xPilot integrates with existing enterprise systems, supports cross‑cloud deployment, and enables integration with third-party IoT devices and AI models, allowing modular adoption without disrupting current technology investments.

"The next phase of retail competitiveness will be defined by the speed and precision of transferring insights into execution," said Relvin Sun, Dean of Hanshow Retail Research Institute at Hanshow. "With xPilot, we are helping physical stores become more responsive, intelligent and scalable."

Looking ahead, Hanshow will continue to combine its end-to-end intelligent store solutions with an open ecosystem, supporting retailers in building more agile, efficient and future-ready store networks.

SOURCE Hanshow