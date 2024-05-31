Hanuman Beverages Strikes Gold with Boxing Icon Manny Pacquiao!

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hanuman Beverages, Cambodia's leading beverage company known for its innovation and quality, is thrilled to announce a monumental partnership with legendary boxing icon Manny Pacquiao. This partnership marks a significant milestone in Hanuman Beverages' journey towards global recognition and excellence.

The official brand ambassador MOU signing between Hanuman Beverages and Manny Pacquaio

Manny Pacquiao's arrival in Cambodia was warmly welcomed by the Hanuman Beverages family. Demonstrating their exclusive hospitality, Hanuman arranged a private jet for Manny's arrival, ensuring a warm and grand welcome. This gesture underscores the high regard and excitement Hanuman Beverages has for this partnership.

The eagerly awaited Brand Ambassador Signing Ceremony between Hanuman Beverages and Mr. Manny Pacquiao, and Press Conference took place on May 30, 2024, at 6:00 PM at the Hyatt Regency Phnom Penh. Key attendees included Hanuman management, Manny Pacquiao, Kun Khmer Federation, members of the top Cambodian Kun Khmer boxing team, Bayon TV, and members of the press. This event will serve as the official platform to unveil this groundbreaking collaboration. With Manny Pacquiao stepping into the spotlight as the brand ambassador, Hanuman Beverages is poised to reach unprecedented heights of success both locally and internationally.

"We are thrilled to welcome Manny Pacquiao into the Hanuman Beverages family as our ambassador," said Lok Chumteav Khieu Sarsileap, Founder and Chairwoman of Hanuman Beverages. "Today's great moment marks a huge milestone for Hanuman Beverages. This is our purposeful effort to seek out partners that share our vision, which drives our brand orientation to elevate the Hanuman brand as a Cambodian brand to a broader range of worldwide markets.

Manny Pacquiao will participate in supporting Hanuman Kun Khmer, organized by Bayon TV collaborate with the Kun Khmer Federation on 31 May 2024 at Koh Pich. Additionally, he will have the involvement in promoting Cambodian potential tourism places, enticing international tourists, and supporting the government's efforts to grow the national economy through sustainable green industries. I extend my gratitude to everyone for your unwavering love, support, and trust in Hanuman Beverages. We remain committed to delivering the finest."

"I am honored to join forces with Hanuman Beverages," said Manny Pacquiao. " It's a privilege to be here in the Kingdom of Cambodia, a country rich in culture and spirit. As I step into my role as the new Brand Ambassador for Hanuman Beverages, I am excited about what lies ahead. This partnership is not just about sports or business. It's about connecting cultures, inspiring young athletes, and elevating the spirit of this great nation on the global stage. Hanuman Beverages shares this vision of empowerment and excellence. I am here to champion these values and to invite all of you to join us on this remarkable journey. Together, we will reach new heights. Thank you for this warm welcome, and let's look forward to rising to international greatness together."

In a strategic move to maximize the impact of this collaboration, Hanuman Beverages is excited to announce the launch of exclusive boxing gloves merchandise, priced at USD 1,000 per pair. Proceeds from these sales will be channeled into Hanuman's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, further cementing the brand's commitment to community empowerment and sustainable development.

In addition to the formal announcement, Hanuman Beverages and Manny Pacquiao will embark on a series of initiatives aimed at amplifying their collaboration. From engaging social media campaigns to immersive brand experiences, this partnership will captivate audiences and elevate Hanuman Beverages to new heights of success.

Stay tuned for more updates as Hanuman Beverages and Manny Pacquiao embark on this exciting journey together. Follow us on social media for exclusive behind-the-scenes content and join us in celebrating the union of two iconic brands.

SOURCE Two Way PR Co. Ltd.,