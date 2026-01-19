Happy Starts in Cebu: Cebu Pacific Partners with Philippine Tourism, Cebu Hotels and Resorts for Exclusive Travel Deals

News provided by

Cebu Pacific Air

19 Jan, 2026, 11:03 CST

Discounted Fares, 2 + 1 Stays Available Until Supplies Last

CEBU CITY, Philippines, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cebu Pacific (CEB) launches a limited-time only Fly & Stay offer, in partnership with the Philippines Department of Tourism (DOT) and the Hotel, Resort, and Restaurant Association of Cebu Inc. (HRRACI).

This is part of the airline's "Happy Starts in Cebu" campaign initiative, encouraging travelers to begin their Philippine journey from Cebu.

Cebu Pacific partners with Philippine Tourism Dept, Cebu Hotels and Resorts for exclusive travel deals
As the exclusive airline partner, CEB is offering discounted fares from Japan, Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and Hong Kong to Cebu, until January 31, 2026. The travel period runs from February 1 to July 31, 2026.

One-way base fares (exclusive of fees and surcharges)

Direct Flights

Price

Bangkok (Don Mueang) – Cebu

THB 1,299

Ho Chi Minh – Cebu

USD 25

Hong Kong – Cebu

HKD 318

Tokyo (Narita) – Cebu

JPY 3,500

Osaka – Cebu

JPY 5,500
 

One-way all-in fares

Direct Flights

Price

Seoul (Incheon) – Cebu

KRW 103,000

Singapore – Cebu

SGD 120

The seat sale supports the DOT's "Visit Cebu" campaign launched in December last year, marking the first-of-its-kind partnership between DOT and CEB to put Cebu on the map for 2026 travels.

Through the campaign, guests booking CEB's direct international flights to Cebu are eligible to purchase a 2-night stay with breakfast for two, with one FREE night with breakfast, at participating Cebu hotels and resorts. The offer is available for purchase until January 31, 2026, for stays from February 1 to August 30, 2026.

The 2 + 1 offer is subject to availability and applies only to accredited participating properties listed below:

  • 1521 Mactan Resort
  • Bai Hotel Cebu
  • BE Resort
  • Cebu Grand Hotel
  • Cebu Parklane International Hotel
  • Crimson Resort & Spa
  • Golden Peak Hotel & Suites
  • Golden Prince Hotel & Suites
  • Golden Sands Destination Resort
  • Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark Mactan Cebu
  • Maayo Hotel
  • Marco Polo Plaza Cebu
  • Mezzo Hotel
  • Mövenpick Hotel Mactan Island Cebu
  • NUSTAR Resort Cebu
  • Quest Hotel
  • Radisson Blu Cebu
  • Shangri-la Mactan Cebu
  • Solea Mactan Resort
  • Tambuli Seaside Resort & Spa

All accommodation vouchers must be booked in advance, either directly with the participating hotel or through the designated redemption platform. To enjoy the offer, guests simply need to present their Fly & Stay voucher together with their CEB boarding pass upon hotel check-in.

For more information on the promo mechanics, visit https://bit.ly/VisitCebu2026 

SOURCE Cebu Pacific Air

