Happy Starts in Cebu: Cebu Pacific Partners with Philippine Tourism, Cebu Hotels and Resorts for Exclusive Travel Deals

Discounted Fares, 2 + 1 Stays Available Until Supplies Last

CEBU CITY, Philippines, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cebu Pacific (CEB) launches a limited-time only Fly & Stay offer, in partnership with the Philippines Department of Tourism (DOT) and the Hotel, Resort, and Restaurant Association of Cebu Inc. (HRRACI).

This is part of the airline's "Happy Starts in Cebu" campaign initiative, encouraging travelers to begin their Philippine journey from Cebu.

Cebu Pacific partners with Philippine Tourism Dept, Cebu Hotels and Resorts for exclusive travel deals

As the exclusive airline partner, CEB is offering discounted fares from Japan, Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and Hong Kong to Cebu, until January 31, 2026. The travel period runs from February 1 to July 31, 2026.

One-way base fares (exclusive of fees and surcharges)

Direct Flights Price Bangkok (Don Mueang) – Cebu THB 1,299 Ho Chi Minh – Cebu USD 25 Hong Kong – Cebu HKD 318 Tokyo (Narita) – Cebu JPY 3,500 Osaka – Cebu JPY 5,500

One-way all-in fares

Direct Flights Price Seoul (Incheon) – Cebu KRW 103,000 Singapore – Cebu SGD 120

The seat sale supports the DOT's "Visit Cebu" campaign launched in December last year, marking the first-of-its-kind partnership between DOT and CEB to put Cebu on the map for 2026 travels.

Through the campaign, guests booking CEB's direct international flights to Cebu are eligible to purchase a 2-night stay with breakfast for two, with one FREE night with breakfast, at participating Cebu hotels and resorts. The offer is available for purchase until January 31, 2026, for stays from February 1 to August 30, 2026.

The 2 + 1 offer is subject to availability and applies only to accredited participating properties listed below:

1521 Mactan Resort

Bai Hotel Cebu

BE Resort

Cebu Grand Hotel

Cebu Parklane International Hotel

Crimson Resort & Spa

Golden Peak Hotel & Suites

Golden Prince Hotel & Suites

Golden Sands Destination Resort

Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark Mactan Cebu

Maayo Hotel

Marco Polo Plaza Cebu

Mezzo Hotel

Mövenpick Hotel Mactan Island Cebu

NUSTAR Resort Cebu

Quest Hotel

Radisson Blu Cebu

Shangri-la Mactan Cebu

Solea Mactan Resort

Tambuli Seaside Resort & Spa

All accommodation vouchers must be booked in advance, either directly with the participating hotel or through the designated redemption platform. To enjoy the offer, guests simply need to present their Fly & Stay voucher together with their CEB boarding pass upon hotel check-in.

For more information on the promo mechanics, visit https://bit.ly/VisitCebu2026 .

Our social media handles:

Facebook: Cebu Pacific Air

X: @CebuPacificAir

Instagram: cebupacificair

SOURCE Cebu Pacific Air