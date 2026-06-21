Harmonious Horse International Exhibition Tour Gallops into Tamar Park, Becoming New Community Landmark in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, June 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its successful debut at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre in Tsim Sha Tsui, the Harmonious Horse International Exhibition Tour, organised by the DC Charity Foundation and presented by The Hong Kong Jockey Club, has moved to Tamar Park in Admiralty. An official opening ceremony was held on June 19, marking the start of the exhibition's second community stop.

Centred on the equine sculptures created by renowned artist Simon Ma, the exhibition celebrates the profound bond between humans and horses, symbolising The Hong Kong Jockey Club's commitment to journeying hand‑in‑hand with the community. With its striking displays, Tamar Park has quickly become a vibrant new art hotspot for local residents and visitors alike.

The exhibition is one of the flagship events of The Hong Kong Jockey Club's Year of the Horse celebrations. The opening ceremony was graced by distinguished guests, including Rosanna Law, Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism of the HKSAR Government; Winfried Engelbrecht‑Bresges, Chief Executive Officer of The Hong Kong Jockey Club; Samantha, Chairperson of Group Activities Advisory Committee of the "Strive and Rise Programme"; and artist Simon Ma. Together, they unveiled the exhibition, witnessing a significant moment where art and community converge.

As the curator of the touring exhibition, Simon Ma has woven the philosophy of "harmony and inclusion" into every facet of the event. He emphasises that art should not remain aloof but should be "a living, breathing, and genuine experience that comes from play and interaction." At the Tamar Park stop, in addition to two towering "Harmonious Horse" sculptures – each over three metres tall – created by Ma himself, the grounds feature multiple horse sculptures co‑created by members of the community. This initiative breaks down the barriers between artist and public, allowing citizens of all ages and backgrounds to experience the warmth and inclusivity of art through creation and appreciation.

This spirit of inclusion extends beyond community co‑creation to a cross‑disciplinary dialogue between culture and technology. Using the horse as a spiritual link, the exhibition brings together the traditional Chinese virtues of perseverance and unity with contemporary multimedia installation art. Notably, from every Friday to Sunday evening, between 8:00 pm and 9:00 pm, the exhibition features a special horse‑themed light projection show. Through innovative projection technology, the static sculptures are brought to life with a sense of motion and power, offering visitors a stunning photo opportunity while vividly demonstrating the unique charm of traditional culture merging with modern technology.

The Harmonious Horse International Exhibition Tour, curated by Simon Ma and fully supported by The Hong Kong Jockey Club, is open to the public free of charge at Tamar Park from today until 28 June 2026. Following the Hong Kong stop, the exhibition will travel to Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Shanghai, and Beijing, continuing its community engagement journey and enabling more citizens to appreciate the fusion of horse culture and contemporary art.

From Tsim Sha Tsui to Admiralty, and soon to cities across the Greater Bay Area and beyond, the Harmonious Horse International Exhibition Tour, is using art as a bridge to actualise the inclusive vision of Simon Ma and the DC Charity Foundation. More than just a visual feast, the exhibition serves as a social practice that unites communities, spreads care and positive energy, and allows the spirit of "inclusion" to take root in every corner of the city.

SOURCE DC Charity Foundation