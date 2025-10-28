Harneys Fiduciary, an Ascentium company expands trust service offering into Singapore

SINGAPORE, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Harneys Fiduciary, an Ascentium company is pleased to announce the launch of its trust services in Singapore . Following the grant of a Trust Business License by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, we are now listed as one of select few firms authorised to carry out trust business in Singapore, further expanding our footprint across Asia to better support high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, their families, and their businesses.

The Singapore Trust Services team will offer a comprehensive suite of trust solutions, guiding clients through their asset protection, and multi-generational succession planning needs. Designed with families who have global assets and interests in mind, services are tailored to safeguard their legacy. The move is part of the firm's continued commitment to supporting clients in key international markets, and reflects growing demand from high-net-worth individuals and families in the region for sophisticated, cross-border wealth structuring solutions.

The Singapore Trust Services team will be led by Keith Ng, Director, Head of Trust Services who joined the firm earlier this year. Keith brings over 20 years of experience in administering complex trust structures, with particular expertise in cross-border trust solutions, restructuring, and contentious matters. Based in Singapore, he has worked extensively with Asian private clients and has a deep understanding of the cultural values and family dynamics that shape wealth and succession planning in the region.

Ross Munro, CEO of Harneys Fiduciary said: "Singapore is a pivotal hub for private wealth in Asia, and we are really pleased to expand our trust capabilities there. Our presence there underscores our long term vision to support clients in key financial centers globally. Supported by our Singapore Trust Services team, we are well-positioned to deliver bespoke trust solutions that align with our global standards of excellence."

Keith added: "Launching trust services in Singapore allows us to serve clients with greater proximity and cultural alignment. Our offering is designed to empower families to structure, safeguard, and transition their wealth across generations, with confidence and clarity. We look forward to building strong, enduring relationships with clients and advisors in the region."

The new offering in Singapore complements Harneys Fiduciary's established trust services presence in the British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Cyprus and Hong Kong SAR. Clients will benefit from Harneys Fiduciary's global network, deep technical knowledge, and commitment to excellence.

About Harneys Fiduciary

Established in 1974, Harneys Fiduciary is a global offshore business services provider to corporate, fund, and private clients, specialising in the provision of corporate administration, trust, and fiduciary services in the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, Cyprus, Hong Kong SAR, and Singapore, among other key jurisdictions.

About Ascentium

Ascentium is a leading global business services platform dedicated to helping businesses scale greater heights. Headquartered in Singapore, we empower extraordinary growth through specialised expertise and comprehensive one-stop solutions in corporate services, finance and accounting, HR services, and fiduciary and trust services. Our team of 2,300+ professionals spans 45 cities across 23 markets in Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, the Americas, and Europe, serving 50,000+ client entities across diverse industries. Through innovative, technology-enabled solutions and a collaborative approach, Ascentium drives transformative growth, helping clients navigate complex global environments.

SOURCE Harneys Fiduciary