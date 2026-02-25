HashKey Exchange Will List HSK to Advance the Regulated Circulation of the Group's Ecosystem Token

HONG KONG, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HashKey Exchange, the largest licensed virtual asset trading platform in Hong Kong, will officially list HSK at 4pm (UTC+8) February 25, 2026. HSK is the ecosystem token of HashKey Group and trading is now available exclusively to eligible professional investors. Deposit and withdrawal functions for HSK are both live with support from HashKey Chain and the Ethereum network (ERC20).

The listing is significant because it brings HSK onto a licensed digital asset trading platform in Hong Kong and it allows circulation within a licensed exchange. It is also a milestone for the development of the HashKey Group ecosystem.

HSK supports a range of business functions across the Group. The company's operations include licensed trading platforms, investment and asset management, tokenisation, and digital asset infrastructure services. HSK is also the native token of HashKey Chain and it is used to pay gas fees for on-chain transactions.

HashKey Group will continue to build it's ecosystem and infrastructure within established regulatory framework. The company is committed to transparency and long-term development as it steadily expands institutional-grade digital asset services.

Michelle Cheng, Managing Director of HashKey Exchange, commented: "As real-world asset tokenisation and institutional-grade digital asset applications continue to progress, market demand for compliant, auditable, and accountable blockchain infrastructure has soared. HashKey is steadily deploying its infrastructure capabilities into concrete business scenarios. As a functional token within the Group's ecosystem, HSK has been designed and applied with a clear focus on practical use cases. Its listing on HashKey Exchange is intended to further connect HSK's trading channels and liquidity by providing foundational support for broader ecosystem development."

About HashKey Exchange

HashKey Exchange is a digital asset exchange operated by Hash Blockchain Limited and is part of HashKey Holdings Limited (3887.HK), a publicly listed company. The exchange is committed to setting benchmarks in compliance, asset protection, and platform security for the virtual asset industry. Operated by Hash Blockchain Limited, it is one of the first licensed retail virtual asset exchanges in Hong Kong. The platform is fully regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), holding Type 1 (Dealing in Securities) and Type 7 (Providing Automated Trading Services) licenses under the Securities and Futures Ordinance, as well as a virtual asset trading platform license under the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing Ordinance. The exchange is certified under ISO 27001 (Information Security Management) and ISO 27701 (Privacy Information Management), ensuring the highest standards of operational and data security.

In strict compliance with applicable regulations, HashKey Exchange does not provide services to users in Mainland China, the United States, and certain other jurisdictions.

* As of February 25, 2026, HashKey Exchange ranks 16th on CoinGecko, making it the highest-ranked licensed virtual asset exchange in Hong Kong.

