HCLTech to accelerate the digital transformation of Tasman District Council

AUCKLAND, New Zealand and NOIDA, India, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HCLTech, a leading global technology company, has been selected by the Tasman District Council in New Zealand to provide contemporary digital user experiences to employees and residents of the Tasman district.

HCLTech will leverage Microsoft Dynamics 365 to move the Tasman District Council to an advanced digital system that will drive more meaningful interactions between the Council's 58,000 residents and staff.

The new digital systems will leverage GenAI and automation technologies to ensure that customer processes such as service requests and application lodgments will be faster and streamlined.

"Our goal is simple: We need to change how we do things if we are to meet the demands of our growing community now and in the future. Moving to a modern digital platform will create efficiencies in how we work, which will support staff and improve service delivery and will facilitate greater engagement and collaboration opportunities with our community. We aspire to be a leader in digital transformation in local government in New Zealand and we are confident that HCLTech is the ideal partner to help us achieve that," said Leonie Rae, CEO, Tasman District Council.

"The Tasman District Council had a clear objective to develop a digital foundation that is flexible and scalable enough to meet their current and future needs. With our deep expertise in deploying transformative digital solutions, we are delighted to support the Council in realizing its ambitions. The partnership will enable residents to interact with the Council anytime, anywhere and in any way that suits them," said Sonia Eland, Executive Vice President and Country Manager, Australia and New Zealand, HCLTech.

HCLTech has been operating in New Zealand since 1999, delivering industry-leading capabilities centered around digital, engineering and cloud across a range of verticals.

